Asian Games silver medallist Iran kept its unbeaten slate with a narrow 38-34 victory over a battling Japan in a Group B match of the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup at the Arena by TransStadia on Saturday.

Iran has confirmed its entry into the semifinals with 20 points from four games.

In Group A, India trounced Argentina 74-20. With three wins in four matches, the home team is placed second behind Korea. Argentina has lost all four matches.

The results: Group A: India bt Argentina 74-20, Korea bt Australia 63-25; Group B: Iran bt Japan 38-34.