Asian Games silver medallist Iran kept its unbeaten slate with a narrow 38-34 victory over a battling Japan in a Group B match of the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup at the Arena by TransStadia on Saturday.

Iran has confirmed its entry into the semifinals with 20 points from four games.

In Group A, India trounced Argentina 74-20. With three wins in four matches, the home team is placed second behind Korea. Argentina has lost all four matches.

The results: Group A: India bt Argentina 74-20, Korea bt Australia 63-25; Group B: Iran bt Japan 38-34.

More In: Other Sports | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE

Sindhu wants to move on from the Olympics
P. Gopichand says that an Olympic medal is once in a lifetime achievement, but for Sindhu, he hopes, it is more than once.

Gopichand: 'Sindhu well prepared for the new season'
With three wins in four matches, India is placed second behind South Korea in Group A.

Kabaddi World Cup: India crushes Argentina
Sushil Kumar... exploring a lot of options.

Sushil meets WWE official, but refuses immediate move

More »
go back to thehindu.com