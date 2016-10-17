G. Sathiyan (PSPB) and Suthirtha Mukherjee (West Bengal) bagged the men’s and women’s titles in the 11Even Sports National-ranking (West Zone) table tennis tournament on Sunday.

Sathiyan, the top seed, defeated Gujarat’s Devesh Karia 11-5, 11-2, 11-3, 13-11 to claim his season’s first men’s singles title. Suthirtha clinched her second women’s singles title from zonal events when she beat PSPB’s Mousumi Paul 18-20, 11-9, 11-5, 6-11, 11-9, 11-3.

The results (all finals): Men: G. Sathiyan (PSPB) bt Devesh Karia (Guj) 11-5, 11-2, 11-3, 13-11.

Youth: Ronit Bhanja (AAI) bt Birdie Boro (PSPB) 11-5, 11-9, 13-11, 11-7. Junior: Manav Thakkar (PSPB) bt Snehit Suravajjula (TS) 11-6, 7-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-8.

Women: Suthirtha Mukherjee (WB) bt Mousumi Paul (PSPB) 18-20, 11-9, 11-5, 6-11, 11-9, 11-3.

Youth: Priyadarshini Das (WB) bt Amrutha Pushpak (TN) 4-11, 11-7, 12-14, 11-9, 6-11, 11-6, 11-9.

Junior: Archana Girish Kamath (AAI) bt Priyanka Pareek (Raj) 11-5, 11-4, 11-7, 11-7.