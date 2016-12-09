11-point format will make the league challenging

more-in

HYDERABAD: Chennai Smashers’s P.V. Sindhu feels that the introduction of the 11-point format in the second edition of the Premier Badminton League — starting from January 1 here with a prize money of Rs. 6 crores (the final will be in Delhi) — will make it more challenging and exciting.

“This is the kind of format which doesn’t give players too much time to plan out strategies or come back, say, from a five-point deficit. You have to be alert and focused from the first point itself,” said Sindhu at a promotional event here on Friday.

“We (Chennai) have very good players like Chris Adcock who can beat the best on their day. But all teams look strong and there is no room for complacency,” added Sindhu.

Awadhe Warriors’s lead men’s singles player, K. Srikanth, who will be playing a major event after coming back from an injury, also agreed with Sindhu’s opinion on the new points format.

“Personally, I am not completely fit but good enough to stage my comeback with the PBL which I feel is a major platform,” said the former China Open champion. “The 11-point format is a tricky one and I am playing in this for the first time. This makes it more important for the team to click as a unit.”

National champion Sameer Verma said the League will also give junior players a huge opportunity to enhance their game by watching the big players. “This is the kind of atmosphere and experience which takes anybody’s game and attitude to the next level,” he said.

Some of the players who were present at the event included Sourabh Verma (Bengaluru Blasters), B. Sai Praneeth (Hunters), and B. Sumeeth Reddy (Chennai Smashers).

Referring to the BWF World Super Series starting next week where she will be making her debut in Dubai, Sindhu says with the top eight in the world competing there, there is little choice for her but to be at her best. “The preparations are really good. Hope to finish off the year in style with a title triumph in Dubai,” said Sindhu.