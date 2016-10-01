TOPICS

Viswanathan Anand played out a draw with Li Chao of China to slip to the third position after three rounds of the 10th Tal Memorial Chess tournament, here.

Overnight joint leaders Giri and Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia nosed ahead of Anand winning their respective third round games. While Giri was a class act against Russian Evgeny Tomashevsky, Nepomniachtchi outplayed top seed compatriot Vladimir Kramnik to remain ahead of the rest.

Giri and Nepomniachtchi share the lead with 2.5 points apiece while Anand, on two points, is sole third.

The results:

Round 3: Li Chao (Chn, 1.5) drew with V Anand (Ind, 2); Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze, 1.5) beat Boris Gelfand (Isr, 0.5); Peter Svidler (Rus, 1.5) drew with Levon Aronian (Arm, 1.5); Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus, 2.5) beat Vladimir Kramnik (Rus, 1); Anish Giri (Ned, 2.5) beat Evgeny Tomashevsky (Rus, 0.5).

