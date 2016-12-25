‘A dire need to limit the number of wild-cards’

more-in

While the shooting fraternity is excited at the record number of entries (over 4,500) received for the 60th National championship here, the director of the competition, Ashok Pandit, points out the flip side, even going to the extent of calling it an “absolute nuisance”.

Generally, it is assumed that shooters advance to the Nationals after achieving the Minimum Qualifying Score (MQS) at either the zonal qualifiers or the G.V. Mavlankar shooting championship.

However, the National Rifle Association of India has awarded wild-cards to around 600 shooters who have fallen short of the MQS, for a deposit of ₹5,000.

“We are making a mockery of our own competitions,” says Pandit.

“The person who goes to the zonal qualifying and the Mavlankar will feel stupid. They will now say ‘why go to the zonal qualifying or the Mavlankar competition spending ₹20,000 or ₹30,000 when you can just pay a deposit of ₹5,000 and take a wild-card’. This is the first time we have taken a deposit of ₹5,000 (refundable should they achieve the MQS) from the wild-card entrants.”

He cites the instance of the centre-fire pistol event.

“There are 150 shooters with MQS and 65 wild-cards. They believe they can achieve the MQS by fluke. It’s not possible,” he says.

Pandit suggests that there ought to be stricter entry criteria. “We have to formulate rigid norms and stick to it,” he says. “We are planning on an elimination trial so that the top shooters — say, the top-25, -30 or -50 — need not wait so long at the Nationals.

“The idea is to start the trial for shooters who do not have the MQS yet. If there are 200 shooters in a particular event, we won’t call the top-50; run the trial for 150 shooters instead. And the top-50 from the trial would compete with the top-50 identified from the 200 shooters.”

Pandit recommends raising the MQS to further restrict the field by limiting the number of entrants from each State.

“A team is always of three shooters. But we allow more than three shooters from each State if they have achieved the MQS,” Pandit points out.

“But there are many shooters who miss the MQS target score by a few points. And so we relax [the criterion]. Now it’s becoming very difficult to control such a large number of entries. There is another way out: by raising the MQS by five or ten points to get the number of entries we can easily manage at the nationals.

“By having an elimination trial we are also giving an additional chance to the shooters to prove themselves.”