Kiwis strike crucial blow to peg India back

India paid the price for some poor shot selection as New Zealand clinched the fourth cricket ODI by 19 runs to level the five-match series 2-2 on Wednesday.

Chasing a target of 281 on a slowish track, India were on course at 128 for 2 before a sudden middle-order collapse saw them lose four quick wickets. The home team were finally bowled out for 241 in 48.4 overs.

The final one-dayer in Visakhapatnam on October 29 will determine the winner of the five-match series.

Live updates:

49th over: Umesh tries to his best, but fails to get India over the line. He goes for another wild swing, only manages to a thick edge and lob a simple catch to a waiting Williamson at covers. NZ levels series in style.

48th over: Southee continues to keep it tight. This might have turned it in favour of NZ — 23 needed off 12 now.

47th over: Boult continues around the wicket, to bowl into the batsmen. No room to swing or slog. FOUR! Kulkarni times one nicely behind point to get India a much-needed boundary. It's getting close - three overs, 27 to win.

46th over: MItchell Santner continues. Kulkarni continues to slog, hoping to connect a few from the midddle. However, the spin on the ball continues to evade the meat of the willow. Can they pull off a miracle win? Seems less likely but they're hanging on. 35 needed off 24 balls.

45th over: 51 to win from 6 overs. Sodhi into the attack. Kulkarni smashes the ball over long-off for a huge six. What a shot. India 219 for 9.

44th over: Santner into the attack. Two runs from three balls. This pitch seems to be turning a lot. Ashwin would have done great damage to the New Zealand. India 210 for 9.

43rd over: Boult continues, Axar smashes the ball but sad in the end Amit Mishra is run-out. India 205 for 8. Kulkarni is the new man. He can also bat a bit who has scored many runs in the domestic circuit. Axar is the man now. Boult strikes and Axar is bowled. India 207 for 9. Umesh is the last man. India 207 for 9.

8 overs to go, 57 runs to win.

42nd over: Neesham into the attack. Ones and two between Axar and Amit. So far they have shown good intent. Axar smashes the ball straight over the head of bowler and it is six. Wow what a shot!!!! India reaches 200. Can these two put India on victory path?? India 204 for 7.

41st over: Sodhi into the attack. Mishra smashes the ball straight to long-on and only a single. two runs. India 195 for 7

10 overs to go. 72 to win.

40th over: Ones and two won't help India here.One has, that too Axar Patel, to take some risks and play some big shots. 11 overs 82 to win. Southee into the attack. Axar smashes the ball through covers for a boundary. Crowd suddenly begin to come alive. Amit Mishra now smashes the ball through the mid-on for a boundary. Good over for India. India 189 for 7.

39th over: Boult continues, Axar takes a single. These two try to salvage some pride out of this match. India 179 for 7.

Axar Patel should use his long handle and smashes some boundaries to bring India close to the target. Ones and two won't help here.

38th over: Sodhi into the attack. appeal for caught behind. Think the ball hits the bat and the boot and Watling takes a good catch. Axar survives. Two quick runs taken. India 176 for 7.

37th over: Trent Boult continues. These two are trying to delay the inevitable. India 171 for 7.

36th over: Santner continues, Pandya takes two runs off the first ball. Axar and Pandya are taking ones and two now. They try to put pressure on Kiwi bowlers. Santner strikes and Latham takes a good catch. Pandya is out. India 167 for 7. New Zealand on course to win this match and square the series.

15 overs to go 101 to win.

35th over: Boult into the attack. good running between the wickets. India 161 for 6.

Surgical Strikes by #NZ in Ranchi on Indian team.

34th over: Santner comes into the attack. Santner appeals for run-out. Pandya is in and it is not out. Turn and bounce for Santner and he is varying his pace a little bit in this match. These two has to stich a partnership here. Still a long way to go for India. From this point of view, it is New Zealand. India 159 for 6.

33rd over: Southee continues, Southee strikes and India losing its way. Pandey is out for 12, good catch by Latham. India 154 for 5. Kedar Jadhav is the new man. Oh No first ball out. Southee strikes once again. Jadhav is out. India 154 for 6. India 157 for 6.

After a break, India lost a crucial wicket of M.S. Dhoni. Can Kiwis pounce on this opportunity and equal the series?

28th over: Neesham into the attack. Rahane takes two runs. Neesham strikes and Rahane is plumb in front and India 128 for 3. Two new batsmen at the crease. Axar is the new man. Excellent shot and it is a boundary. India 132 for 2.

Will be back after short break.

27th over: Santner into the attack. New Zealand bowlers keeping Dhoni quiet. India 126 for 2.

26th over: Sodhi continues, good over so far. Dhoni smashes it through mid-off but only for a single. hree runs from this over. India 125 for 2.

25th over: Devcich continues, Rahane on strikes, takes a single off the first ball. Rahane slashes and it is boundary and it is fifty for Rahane. Good innings from Rahane. 16th ODI fifty for Rahane. India 122 for 2.

24th over: Sodhi continues, Dhoni smashes the ball through point, excellent effort by Santner. three runs taken. Dhoni whacks but only a single. India 115 for 2.

23rd over: These two batsmen should stitch a partnership and put India on victory path. Rahane smashes Devcich delivery and takes two runs. The New Zealand spinners are also doing a fine job here. India 109 for 2.

22nd over: Sodhi continues, Good over so far from Sodhi. Excellent ball from Sodhi but a close shave for Dhoni. A maiden over from Sodhi. India 102 for 2.

21st over: Devcich continues, Rahane takes two runs off the first ball. Dhoni is off the mark with a single. India 102 for 2.

20th over: Sodhi continues. Easy singles are given by the New Zealanders. They are not putting pressure on Kohli or Rahane. The tactics of Williamson is strange. Sodhi strikes and Kohli is out for 45. The entire stadium is silent. India 98 for 2. Kiwis strike a crucial blow. Dhoni is the new man. The crowd is ecstatic on seeing their local boy coming up the order. India 98 for 2.

19th over: Devcich into the attack, Kohli and Rahane take singles off the first two balls. These two are rotating the strike very well. India 95 for 1.

18th over: Sodhi continues, a misfield gives India two runs. Kohli smashes the full toss back to the bowler and the ball races, an excellent save gives two runs for Kohli. Kohli is now picking holes in the New Zealand fielding and easily taking runs. Kohli completes 7500 runs in ODIs. 9 runs from this over. India 91 for 1.

17th over: Santner continues, excellent over so far from this man. three runs from this over. India 82 for 1.

16th over: Sodhi continues, good running between the wickets. excellent ball from Sodhi and Rahane taps through the slip and takes a single. Kohli on 32.and Rahane on 32 India 79 for 1.

15th over: Santner continues, excellent ball and Rahane plays it on his pad. Fifty partnership between Rahane and Kohli, excellent partnership. Good bowling from Santner, he is getting something from this pitch. Kohli lifts the ball over long-off for a six this time. Excellent timing and shot. India 76 for 1.

On three occasions, Mitchell Santner has beat Virat Kohli with sharp turn.

14th over: Ish Sodhi into the attack. Rahane and Kohli are dealing in ones and two now. Kohli whips the ball over mid-wicket and excellent fielding from Boult. Again a delectable touch and Kohli taps the ball and it races to the third-man boundary. Good over so far for India. India 68 for 1.

13th over: Santner continues, excellent ball to start with. Again the ball pitched, bounced and turned. Santner is bowling beautifully restricting the Indian batsmen. India 60 for 1.

12th over: Neesham continues. Rahane has to play a big innings today as he has failed in the three matches after having good starts. India 57 for 1.

11th over: Santner into the attack. Excellent delivery to start with. Batsmen about to collide but they take a single. Two quiet overs from the New Zealanders. India 52 for 1.

10th over: Neesham into the attack. Neesham is bowling to the stumps and not allowing Rahane to throw his arms. Good intelligent bowling. It is 50 for India. India 50 for 1.

9th over: Sothee continues, Rahane just pats the ball through covers and the ball races to the boundary. Wow!! what a shot. The ball was in the air but safe and the ball races to the boundary. A good slower one from Southee. Another cracking shot and it is boundary once again. Rahane is in his terms. India 48 for 1.

8th over: Trent Boult continues, Kohli smashes the ball through the leg side and it is boundary. What a delivery from Boult. India 40 for 1.

7th over: Southee to continue, Kohli is playing quietly now. Rahane is taking charge. A very good bouncer from Southee, Rahane did well to leave it. India 34 for 1.

6th over: Rahane smashes the first six of the Indian innings. Of course it is the first six of the match. What a shot!! India 33 for 1

5th over: Southee strikes and Rohit is out. Wow What a wicket. India 19 for 1. Kohli is the new man. Kohli is off the mark and it is two runs. India 22 for 1.

4th over: Rohit smashes Boult ball for a boundary. Wow What a shot. Another cracking shot and it is boundary. Rohit begins to press the pedal. A good start from Indian openers will put pressure on the New Zealand bowlers. India 19 for no loss.

3rd over: Southee continues. Rohit and Rahane is not taking much chances till now. Rohit has to fire this match as he had a very poor series till now. India 10 for no loss.

2nd over: Boult to bowl the second over. Good maiden over from Boult. India 6 for no loss.

1st over: Tim Southee opens the attack. Rahane on strike. Cracking shot and the ball races to the point boundary. India 6 for no loss.

The umpires and Kiwi players are out in the middle followed by the Indian openers.

Interesting second session on the cards

A good session for India in the first half. Let's wait and watch whether India continues their good form in the second and win the match and series at Ranchi. It all depends on the King Kohli.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, New Zealand openers Martin Guptill and Tom Latham gave their team a rousing start by scoring 80 for no loss in the first 10 overs. But the Indian spinners Amit Mishra, Axar Patel and Kedar Jadhav brought India back into the game with some tight bowling and striking crucial wickets. New Zealand finished with 260 for 7. A competitive score on this ground. But with the kind of form Virat Kohli and Dhoni is in, the New Zealand bowlers will have their task cut out.

50th over: Umesh bowls the last over. ONly three runs from three balls. Excellent stuff from Umesh Yadav not allowing the batsmen to take advantage by throwing their arms in the last over. Oh!! it is wide!! No Umesh not now. Southee smashes the last ball for boundary and New Zealand 260 for 7.

49th over: Kulkarni continues. Southee on strike, takes a single. a wide devliery, no Kulkarni not now!! Southee tries to take aerial route but only for two runs. New Zealand 250 for 7.

48th over: Will New Zealand cross 270 which might be a competitive score on this ground? Umesh continues, excellent ball to start with, a low full toss. These two are not using long handle just taking ones and twos. Good bowling from Umesh in the end overs. He is bowling a tight length not giving much for New Zealanders to throw their arms. Umesh strikes, Devcich is out. New Zealand 242 for 7. Southee is the new man.

47th over: Kulkarni continues. Devcich takes three runs off the first ball. No boundaries for the Kiwis in the last four overs. Santner finds the boundary and much needed for his team. New Zealand 238 for 6.

Four overs to go.

46th over: Umesh into the attack. Now it is for Ross Taylor to give some respectability to the New Zealand score. Good work by Dhoni, and equally good throw from the deep. Taylor is run-out. New Zealand is losing its way. Kiwis 223 for 6. Santner is the new man. New Zealand 227 for 6.

45th over: Kulkarni into the attack. 270-280 is a competitive score in this ground. Kulkarni takes a crucial wicket of Watling. New Zealand 217 for 5. Devcich is the new man. Off the mark straightaway. New Zealand 220 for 5.

44th over: Mishra continues, Taylor takes a single. Mishra is mixing his deliveries very well. appeal for LBW but no says umpire. excellent delivery from Mishra. New Zealand 217 for 4.

Seven overs to go. Can India restrict New Zealand below 260??

43rd over: Umesh continues, Watling smashes the ball through point and the ball races to the boundary. Very good shot. Another glorious shot but this time only for a single. 8 from this over. New Zealand 213 for 4.

42nd over: A wicket or two here will peg New Zealand back and India can restrict them to around 250. Mishra continues, Taylor plays it through fine-leg and it is two for him. The spinners are doing a fine job for India. Lack of form does not allow Taylor to free his arms. Excellent over from Mishra. New Zealand 205 for 4.

41st over: Umesh into the attack, Dhoni brings in his pace bowler. It is 200 for New Zealand. If these two stay till the end, then we will have a very good score for India to chase. Taylor is seen struggling there. An excellent over from Umesh Yadav. New Zealand 201 for 4.

40th over: Some interesting bowling changes and good bowling by Indians. Mishra continues, Beautiful delivery from Mishra. Superb googly. direct hit and umpire goes to the third umpire. He is in. New Zealand 199 for 4.

39th over: Axar into the attack. Dhoni is rotating his bowlers well. Watling is the new man and he is off the mark with a two. New Zealand 195 for 4.

38th over: Mishra continues. Neesham strikes a beautiful shot and it is welcome boundary for NZ. An appeal for LBW, umpire says no. What a catch from Virat Kohli. Mishra strikes once again, Neesham is out and New Zealand 192 for 4.

37th over: Jadhav into the attack. Good strategy from Dhoni now. Dhoni needs wickets from his bowlers now. Excellent over from the youngster. This man surprises many with his bowling. New Zealand 188 for 3.

36th over: Mishra continues, Good turn and bounce from Amit Mishra. Mishra strikes a crucial blow, Williamson is out for 41 and New Zealand 184 for 3. Neesham is the new man. New Zealand 186 for 3.

35th over: Axar continues, Nearly run-out Williamson. Good fielding Amit Mishra. Excellent bowling from Axar. New Zealand 184 for 2.

34th over: Mishra continues, Williamson smashes the ball over cover and the ball races to the boundary. Excellent shot from the New Zealand captain. New Zealand 181 for 2.

33rd over: Axar continues, Good over from Axar, he is bowling beautifully to Williamson and Taylor. New Zealand 173 for 2.

32nd over: Amit Mishra into the attack. Mishra is combining his slower and faster ones. Williamson smashes the ball through mid-wicket and it is boundary. New Zealand 170 for 2.

31st over: Axar Patel into the attack. Good talk to Pandya by M.S. Dhoni between overs. Good over from Axar Patel so far. New Zealand 163 for 2.

30th over: Pandya continues, This young guy is bowling too many wides in this match. Dhoni asks him to bring the ball to the stumps. The Indian bowlers are not letting the Kiwi batsmen to throw their arms. Good Good Good!!! New Zealand Oh!! no another wide. Kohli is seen talking to Pandya. New Zealand 161 for 2.

Having given about 80 runs in the first 10 overs, Indian bowlers bounced back well to restrict New Zealand in the next 20 overs.

29th over: Jadhav continues, good over from the youngster. New Zealand 156 for 2.

27th over: Yet another stingy over from Jadhav, as the ball stays low and flat out of his arm. New Zealand are 142 for 2.

26th over: And that's the end of Martin Guptill (72 from 84), first ball, as Pandya gets just that bit of deviation off the pitch to kiss the outside edge of the bat. And that brings Ross Taylor out again. Should be interesting to watch him today after Williamson remarked on his lack of form after the previous match. New Zealand are 139 for 2.

25th over: There is scant turn on Jadhav's ball, and Williamson has to squeeze one out that refuses to bounce. Jadhav should look to bowl as straight as possible. New Zealand 138 for 1.

24th over: Pandya into the attack, starts with a wide. Guptill smashes the ball through covers and it is boundary. Dhoni is looking worried now. New Zealand 136 for 1

23rd over: Jadhav continues, Good aspect of Jadhav is he is bowling to his fielders. Mishra misses it completely and the ball goes to the boundary. Mishra drops the second catch for Guptill. New Zealand 130 for 1.

22nd over:Axar continues, these two batsmen are rotating the strike very well. Lovely shot from Guptill and the ball races to the boundary. New Zealand 124 for 1.

21st over: Guptill on 57 looking good at the crease and the captain is taking his time to move on. Jadhav continues, this youngster is controlling things in the middle. Good bowling Jadhav. New Zealand 117 for 1.

20th over: Axar continues, quiet over so far from Axar. New Zealand 116 for 1.

19th over: Appeal for stumping and the umpire goes to the third umpire. Jadav is the bowler. He is ok. it is not out. Good decision from the third umpire. Two runs for Williamson. New Zealand 112 for 1.

18th over: Axar continues. Crashing shot from Williamson and the ball races to the boundary. It's Guptill now crashing the ball through covers for another boundary. New Zealand 108 for 1.

17th over: Kedar Jadav into the attack. Guptill scores his maiden fifty of the series. 31st ODI fifty. Excellent over from Jadhav. New Zealand 99 for 1.

16th over: Axar continues, the ball lands safely in no man's place and it is two runs. Axar strikes, Rahane takes a good catch and Latham is out for 39 and New Zealand 96 for 1. Williamson is the new man. New Zealand 97 for 1. Excellent over from Axar

15th over: Mishra continues, Guptill on 47 and Latham on 36 are looking good at the crease. Excellent over from Mishra. New Zealand 94 for no loss.

14th over: Axar continues, Excellent fielding in the deep by Hardik Pandya restricting it only for a single. New Zealand 90 for no loss.

13th over: Mishra continues, rare misfielding from cover fielder. another excellent over from Mishra. New Zealand 87 for no loss

12th over: Axar Patel into the attack, it's spin from both ends. Two quiet overs from Indian spinners. New Zealand 84 for no loss

11th over: Mishra into the attack. Both the openers are in very good nick. Good over from Mishra. New Zealand 82 for no loss.

10th over: Pandya into the attack, Lathem greets him with a boundary. Two wides down the leg side, Is Pandya under pressure??? Three wides, Dhoni is not happy. Good comeback from Pandya. Guptill lifts the ball over mid-off and it is yet another boundary. Beautifully excecuted shot. New Zealand 80 for no loss.

Both openers give New Zealand their best start of the ODI series putting the Indian attack to the sword.

9th over: Umesh continues. Guptill and Latham give New Zealand a bright start. Always a bright start and the middle order collapses, we will see what happens in this match? Another slash and the ball races to the boundary. Another boundary. New Zealand 68 for no loss.

8th over: Kulkarni continues, Latham places the ball on the leg side and takes two runs and it is fifty for New Zealand. Another excellent through covers for a boundary by Latham. beautiful drive. New Zealand 58 for no loss.

7th over: Umesh continues. Guptill was dropped in the mid-on, will it prove costly for India? Very good over from Umesh scramping both Guptill and Latham. New Zealand 49 for no loss

6th over: Dhawal continues. By the standards it is indeed a silent over from Dhawal Kulkarni. New Zealand 46 for no loss.

5th over: Guptill smashes first ball from Umesh for another boundary. New Zealand 42 for no loss

4th over: Kulkarni comning in place of Bumrah is expensive. Another rousing shot from Latham, it is a boundary. New Zealand 32 for no loss.

New Zealand off to a rousing start as they scored 28 for no loss in 3.2 overs.

Fourth-ranked India will have to win the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand by at least a 4-1 margin to move up a position in the ICC team rankings.

After a series of losing tosses, Kane Williamson has won the toss and opted to bat first. New Zealand brings in Ish Sodhi, Devcich. Luke Ronchi and Matt Henry are not playing today.

As Bumrah is not 100 per cent fit, Dhawal Kulkarni comes in place of him.

First ODI: India wins #900 by 6 wickets

Second ODI New Zealand pulls off a thriller, squares series

Third ODI: King Kohli aces yet another chase

The teams are

India

Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, M.S. Dhoni(captain and wicket-keeper), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Corey Anderson, BJ Watling (wicket-keeper), AP Devcich, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi