Mixed luck for Jagan Kumar

Double delight: Amarnath Menon was dominant in the Super Sport Indian 300-400cc class, winning both the races on Sunday.

Defending champion Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) had a terrible outing in the morning, but came back strongly to finish on top in the Super Sport Indian upto 165cc class in the MRF MMSC Indian National motorcycle racing championship at the Kari Motor Speedway in Chettiapalayam here on Sunday.

A couple of races had to be held today due to a wet Saturday.

That probably did the damage for the experienced Jagan, who had prepared well for the situation. The Chennai star, who started on pole in the opener, ran into electrical issues but worked hard to finish eighth. Rajiv Sethu (Honda Ten10 Racing) finished on top.

“I spotted the electrical issue early. It was an on and off situation for me.

“But since I was defending my title, I made sure that I completed the race for points,” said Jagan.

However, in the second race, Jagan had over two hours to get his bike ready to roar. And he won in a time of 19:08.883. Starting on pole did not help him much as he lost the lead by the first corner.

By the 10th lap, Jagan slided his bike smoothly down the corners and attacked the straights to sneak in front. After that it was no turning back for him.

Kerala’s Amarnath Menon (Gusto Racing) was a master in the 300-400cc field. He won both the races quite with relative ease.

The results (provisional):

National Championship: Super Sport Indian (upto 165cc): Race 1: 1. Rajiv Sethu (Honda Ten10 Racing, 7:53.415s), 2. Mathana Kumar (Honda Ten10 Racing), 3. Harry Sylvester (TVS Racing). Race 2: 1. Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing, 19:08.883), 2. Mathana Kumar, 3. K.Y. Ahamed (TVS Racing).

Pro-Stock (upto 165cc): Race 1: 1. Mithun Kumar (Honda Ten10 Racing, 8:17.120), 2. P.M. Soorya (Honda Ten10 Racing), 3. R.L. Yashas (Rockers Racing). Race 2: 1. Mithun Kumar (20:07.186), 2. B. Aravind (Honda Ten10 Racing), 3. Aravind Ganesh (Chennai). Super Sport Indian (300-400cc): 1. Amarnath Menon (Gusto Racing, 18:56.817), 2.V.S. Kishoar (Apex Racing), 3. Anthony Peter (Kingdom Motorsports).

Stock (upto 165cc): Novice: 1. Amala Jerald (Honda Ten 10 Racing, 14:39.447), 2. Sri Rahil Pillarishetty (Sparks Racing), 3. Aditya Rao (Sparks Racing).

One-make championship-Honda CBR 250 Open: Race 1: 1. Rajiv Sethu (Honda Ten 10 Racing) 13:23.802; 2. Amit Richard Topno (Pro-lap Racing); 3. B. Aravind (Honda Ten 10 Racing). CBR 150 (Novice, 8 laps): 1. Satyanarayana (Hyd, 14:34.597), 2. Amala Jerald (Chennai), 3. Aditya Rao Immaneni (Bengaluru).

Support Race (Girls): 1. Ryhana Bee (Chennai, 7:47.567), 2. N. Shruthi (Chennai), 3. Kalyani Potekar (MP).

Apache RTR 200 Open: Race 1: 1. R.L. Yashas 14:24.644; 2. V. Prabhu (Chennai); 3. S. Yuvraj (Chennai). Race 2: 1. S. Sivanesan (Chennai) 14:24.914; 2. V. Prabhu; 3. Kamran Dubash (Panchgani).

Apache RTR 200 Novice: Race 2: 1. Peddu Sri Harsha (Chennai, 9:4.222), 2. Shankar Guru (Chennai), 3. A.S. Alexander (Chennai).