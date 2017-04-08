Mist blankets circuit

more-in

The Shanghai weather hampered the first two practice sessions of the Chinese Grand Prix on Friday, with poor visibility in the city forcing the grounding of the medical support helicopter.

The cars were able to run for only 22 of the scheduled 90-minute opening session while the second practice session was abandoned.

Foggy conditions in the city meant that the medical helicopter was unable to land at the designated hospital, 38km from the circuit, a spokesperson from the sport's governing International Automobile Federation (FIA) said.

Track action has to be stopped if the medical helicopter cannot fly, or an ambulance cannot reach the designated hospital within 20 minutes, according to FIA safety procedures.

Only 14 drivers completed timed laps, with neither Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes nor Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, winner of the season-opening Australian GP, setting times.

Hamilton's lament

"It's not good for the fans watching on TV and even worse for all those people in the stands, who have paid money to come out here from the city or even from other countries," said triple world champion Hamilton.

"We need to work together with the FIA and (commercial rights holder) FOM to find a solution or an alternative plan of some kind when we have circumstances like this in the future."

Teenager Max Verstappen's opening session-topping effort of 1m 50.491s in damp and drizzly conditions remained the fastest time of the day.

The Dutchman's lap was more than 15 seconds slower than retired world champion Nico Rosberg's pole position effort last year, an indication of the limited benefit of the curtailed session.

Hamilton and Vettel will only have a final hour-long practice session ahead of qualifying on Saturday to prepare for what is predicted to be a wet race.

Hamilton, who has yet to drive on the new rain tyres introduced this year, expressed apprehension about racing in the rain, while Vettel goes into the weekend feeling more relaxed.

"Pretty comfortable for this Grand Prix, I hope still, despite the weather," the German said. "I think the forecast for tomorrow [Saturday] is quite good so we get a lot more running."