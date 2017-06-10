Double delight for Aishwarya

In the fast lane: Aishwarya Pissay of Apex Racing on her way to the stock upto 165cc race title . | Photo Credit: M_PERIASAMY

Bengaluru’s Aishwarya Pissay (Apex Racing Academy) signed off with a double victory in the Rolon round of the MRF MMSC-FMSCI Indian National motorycle racing championship at the Kari Motor Speedway in Chettipalayam here on Saturday.

Last year turned out to be a sort of a nightmare for the 21-year-old Aishwarya at the Kari circuit as she crashed her chances midway through a race. And that seemed to be playing on her mind at the start of the stock upto 165cc eight-lapper national event for women.

Pole sitter Aishwarya was off to a poor start and slipped to the third place. But it was only for a brief period. The experienced star, rated the finest among the women in the country, quickly jumped to the lead. Madhya Pradesh’s Kalyani Potekar (Speed Up Racing) challenged her and even managed to move ahead. However, an error in turn 3 cost her the top place in the podium.

Aishwarya capitalised on Kalyani’s error and moved in quickly to take the checkered flag.

Kalyani and the experienced Alisha Abdullah from Chennai, who is returning to the circuit after eight years, had to content with next two places.

“I am quite pleased with my effort,” said Aishwarya, who later went on to win the TVS women’s race, a support event, for a fine double.

Kerala’s Amarnath Menon (Gusto Racing) comfortably won the Super Sport Indian 300-400cc event after Antony Peter, the front-runner, pulled out after the first lap.

The results (provisional):

National championship: Super Sport Indian (300-400cc, 10 laps): 1. Amarnath Menon (Gusto Racing) 12:49.08s; 2. Arun Muthukrishnan (Gusto Racing) 12:56.517; 3. Vivek Pillai (Rockers Racing) 12:57.274.

Stock (Novice, upto 165cc) – Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. Aditya Rao (Sparks Racing) 11:34.049; 3. Satyanarayana Raju (Sparks Racing) 11:38.535; 3. Nithish Kumar (Sparks Racing) 11:40.161. Heat 2: 1. V.M. Akshay (Palakkad) 11:35.275; 2. A. Navin (Salem) 11:40.414; 3. A.S. Alexander (Chennai) 11:45.644.

Girls (Stock, upto 165cc, 8 laps): 1. Aishwarya Pissay (Bengaluru, Apex Racing Academy) 12:13.213; 2. Kalyani Potekar (Madhya Pradesh, Speed Up Racing) 12:13.467; 3. Alisha Abdullah (Chennai, Alisha Abdullah Racing Academy) 12:15.613.

One-make championship: Honda CBR150 (Novice, 8 laps): 1. Satya Narayana (Hyderabad) 14:27.445; 2. B.S. Bharath (Erode) 14:38.111; 3. Syed Nawas (Chennai) 14:39.523.

TVS Apache RTR 200 (Novice, 8 laps): 1. Peddu Sriharsha (Chennai) 14:22.692; 2. Shankar Guru (Chennai) 14:28.962; 3. M. Anup Kumar (Chennai) 14:42.639.

Support Race: TVS girls race (8 laps): 1. Aishwarya Pisay (Bengaluru) 12:20.723; 2. Soundari (Chennai) 12:43.922; 3. Kokila Shiva Shankar (Bengaluru) 12:59.397.