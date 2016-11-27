Rosberg beats Hamilton to clinch world title

Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team's German driver Nico Rosberg steers his car during the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit on Sunday.

Nico Rosberg won his maiden Formula One world title Sunday by securing second place behind Mercedes arch-rival Lewis Hamilton in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Reigning champion Hamilton ignored team orders in a last bid to block his German teammate. But Rosberg, who started the 21st and final race of 2016 12 points clear of Hamilton, would not be denied.

Rosberg's second place meant he clinched his first championship by five points.

He emulates his father Keke who won the title in 1982.

With the race win - his tenth of the year - assured, Hamilton ignored team orders to speed up as he toyed with the pace, slowing it down in a last ditch bid to try to allow third-placed Sebastian Vettel and fourth-placed Max Verstappen to overtake Rosberg.

Rosberg returned to applause and cheers from the pits, and lifted F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone up in the air in a massive bear hug.

In contrast there was barely any contact between Rosberg and him and deposed champion Hamilton before the presentation.

That came on the podium, when Hamilton congratulated his former teenage go-carting companion with a handshake and a hug.

"Big congratulations to Nico, good job man," said Hamilton.

Rosberg reliving the final tense laps, said: "With the guys (Vettel and Verstappen) coming up behind me the end was not the most enjoyable.

"I'm very proud to have done the same feat as my Dad achieved."

Five Nico Rosberg quotes that highlight the bumps and scrapes in his relationship with teammate and arch-rival Lewis Hamilton:

Clash One

"The number one rule for us as team-mates is that we must not collide but that is exactly what happened. For that error of judgement, I apologise to Lewis and the team."

Rosberg apologising a few days after crashing with Hamilton at the Belgium Grand Prix in August 2014.

Step too far

"If I'm in front, then I have a right to the track there. He was trying to drive me off the track but I wasn't moving because I have the right to the track there. So he drove into me and that's definitely one step too far."

US Grand Prix, September 2015 after an early clash in a race which Rosberg started in pole but Hamilton won to seal his third world title.

All for one

"They didn't have Lewis Hamilton as a team-mate, those other nine"

Rosberg plays down his chances of a world title after becoming the third driver to win the first three races of the season at the China Grand Prix in Shanghai in April.

Angry

"Pissed off"

Rosberg after an opening lap clash with Hamilton at the Canadian Grand Prix in June which saw the German drop to 10th place at one stage.

Respect and trouble

"The basic respect is always there, but there will be trouble again I'm sure."

Rosberg talks of his relationship with Hamilton ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix in July.

Formula One world champions after Nico Rosberg won the 2016 title on Sunday (year, driver, nationality, team):

1950 Guiseppe Farina (ITA) Alfa Romeo

1951 Juan Manuel Fangio (ARG) Alfa Romeo

1952 Alberto Ascari (ITA) Ferrari

1953 Alberto Ascari (ITA) Ferrari

1954 Juan Manuel Fangio (ARG) Maserati

1955 Juan Manuel Fangio (ARG) Mercedes

1956 Juan Manuel Fangio (ARG) Ferrari

1957 Juan Manuel Fangio (ARG) Maserati

1958 Mike Hawthorn (ENG) Ferrari

1959 Jack Brabham (AUS) Cooper

1960 Jack Brabham (AUS) Cooper

1961 Phil Hill (USA) Ferrari

1962 Graham Hill (ENG) BRM

1963 Jim Clark (SCO) Lotus

1964 John Surtees (ENG) Ferrari

1965 Jim Clark (SCO) Lotus

1966 Jack Brabham (AUS) Brabham

1967 Denis Hulme (NZL) Brabham

1968 Graham Hill (ENG) Lotus

1969 Jackie Stewart (SCO) Matra

1970 Jochen Rindt (AUS) Lotus

1971 Jackie Stewart (SCO) Tyrrell

1972 Emerson Fittipaldi (BRA) Lotus

1973 Jackie Stewart (SCO) Tyrrell

1974 Emerson Fittipaldi (BRA) McLaren

1975 Niki Lauda (AUT) Ferrari

1976 James Hunt (ENG) McLaren

1977 Niki Lauda (AUT) Ferrari

1978 Mario Andretti (USA) Lotus

1979 Jody Scheckter (RSA) Ferrari

1980 Alan Jones (AUS) Williams

1981 Nelson Piquet (BRA) Brabham

1982 Keke Rosberg (FIN) Williams

1983 Nelson Piquet (BRA) Brabham

1984 Niki Lauda (AUT) McLaren

1985 Alain Prost (FRA) McLaren

1986 Alain Prost (FRA) McLaren

1987 Nelson Piquet (BRA) Williams

1988 Ayrton Senna (BRA) McLaren

1989 Alain Prost (FRA) McLaren

1990 Ayrton Senna (BRA) McLaren

1991 Ayrton Senna (BRA) McLaren

1992 Nigel Mansell (ENG) Williams

1993 Alain Prost (FRA) Williams

1994 Michael Schumacher (GER) Benetton

1995 Michael Schumacher (GER) Benetton

1996 Damon Hill (ENG) Williams

1997 Jacques Villeneuve (CAN) Williams

1998 Mika Hakkinen (FIN) McLaren

1999 Mika Hakkinen (FIN) McLaren

2000 Michael Schumacher (GER) Ferrari

2001 Michael Schumacher (GER) Ferrari

2002 Michael Schumacher (GER) Ferrari

2003 Michael Schumacher (GER) Ferrari

2004 Michael Schumacher (GER) Ferrari

2005 Fernando Alonso (ESP) Renault

2006 Fernando Alonso (ESP) Renault

2007 Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari

2008 Lewis Hamilton (GBR) McLaren

2009 Jenson Button (GBR) Brawn

2010 Sebastian Vettel (GER) Red Bull

2011 Sebastian Vettel (GER) Red Bull

2012 Sebastian Vettel (GER) Red Bull

2013 Sebastian Vettel (GER) Red Bull

2014 Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes

2015 Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes

2016 Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes