Rosberg beats Hamilton to clinch world title
Nico Rosberg emulates his father Keke who won the title in 1982.
Nico Rosberg won his maiden Formula One world title Sunday by securing second place behind Mercedes arch-rival Lewis Hamilton in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Reigning champion Hamilton ignored team orders in a last bid to block his German teammate. But Rosberg, who started the 21st and final race of 2016 12 points clear of Hamilton, would not be denied.
Rosberg's second place meant he clinched his first championship by five points.
He emulates his father Keke who won the title in 1982.
With the race win - his tenth of the year - assured, Hamilton ignored team orders to speed up as he toyed with the pace, slowing it down in a last ditch bid to try to allow third-placed Sebastian Vettel and fourth-placed Max Verstappen to overtake Rosberg.
Rosberg returned to applause and cheers from the pits, and lifted F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone up in the air in a massive bear hug.
In contrast there was barely any contact between Rosberg and him and deposed champion Hamilton before the presentation.
That came on the podium, when Hamilton congratulated his former teenage go-carting companion with a handshake and a hug.
"Big congratulations to Nico, good job man," said Hamilton.
Rosberg reliving the final tense laps, said: "With the guys (Vettel and Verstappen) coming up behind me the end was not the most enjoyable.
"I'm very proud to have done the same feat as my Dad achieved."
Five Nico Rosberg quotes that highlight the bumps and scrapes in his relationship with teammate and arch-rival Lewis Hamilton:
Clash One
"The number one rule for us as team-mates is that we must not collide but that is exactly what happened. For that error of judgement, I apologise to Lewis and the team."
Rosberg apologising a few days after crashing with Hamilton at the Belgium Grand Prix in August 2014.
Step too far
"If I'm in front, then I have a right to the track there. He was trying to drive me off the track but I wasn't moving because I have the right to the track there. So he drove into me and that's definitely one step too far."
US Grand Prix, September 2015 after an early clash in a race which Rosberg started in pole but Hamilton won to seal his third world title.
All for one
"They didn't have Lewis Hamilton as a team-mate, those other nine"
Rosberg plays down his chances of a world title after becoming the third driver to win the first three races of the season at the China Grand Prix in Shanghai in April.
Angry
"Pissed off"
Rosberg after an opening lap clash with Hamilton at the Canadian Grand Prix in June which saw the German drop to 10th place at one stage.
Respect and trouble
"The basic respect is always there, but there will be trouble again I'm sure."
Rosberg talks of his relationship with Hamilton ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix in July.
Formula One world champions after Nico Rosberg won the 2016 title on Sunday (year, driver, nationality, team):
1950 Guiseppe Farina (ITA) Alfa Romeo
1951 Juan Manuel Fangio (ARG) Alfa Romeo
1952 Alberto Ascari (ITA) Ferrari
1953 Alberto Ascari (ITA) Ferrari
1954 Juan Manuel Fangio (ARG) Maserati
1955 Juan Manuel Fangio (ARG) Mercedes
1956 Juan Manuel Fangio (ARG) Ferrari
1957 Juan Manuel Fangio (ARG) Maserati
1958 Mike Hawthorn (ENG) Ferrari
1959 Jack Brabham (AUS) Cooper
1960 Jack Brabham (AUS) Cooper
1961 Phil Hill (USA) Ferrari
1962 Graham Hill (ENG) BRM
1963 Jim Clark (SCO) Lotus
1964 John Surtees (ENG) Ferrari
1965 Jim Clark (SCO) Lotus
1966 Jack Brabham (AUS) Brabham
1967 Denis Hulme (NZL) Brabham
1968 Graham Hill (ENG) Lotus
1969 Jackie Stewart (SCO) Matra
1970 Jochen Rindt (AUS) Lotus
1971 Jackie Stewart (SCO) Tyrrell
1972 Emerson Fittipaldi (BRA) Lotus
1973 Jackie Stewart (SCO) Tyrrell
1974 Emerson Fittipaldi (BRA) McLaren
1975 Niki Lauda (AUT) Ferrari
1976 James Hunt (ENG) McLaren
1977 Niki Lauda (AUT) Ferrari
1978 Mario Andretti (USA) Lotus
1979 Jody Scheckter (RSA) Ferrari
1980 Alan Jones (AUS) Williams
1981 Nelson Piquet (BRA) Brabham
1982 Keke Rosberg (FIN) Williams
1983 Nelson Piquet (BRA) Brabham
1984 Niki Lauda (AUT) McLaren
1985 Alain Prost (FRA) McLaren
1986 Alain Prost (FRA) McLaren
1987 Nelson Piquet (BRA) Williams
1988 Ayrton Senna (BRA) McLaren
1989 Alain Prost (FRA) McLaren
1990 Ayrton Senna (BRA) McLaren
1991 Ayrton Senna (BRA) McLaren
1992 Nigel Mansell (ENG) Williams
1993 Alain Prost (FRA) Williams
1994 Michael Schumacher (GER) Benetton
1995 Michael Schumacher (GER) Benetton
1996 Damon Hill (ENG) Williams
1997 Jacques Villeneuve (CAN) Williams
1998 Mika Hakkinen (FIN) McLaren
1999 Mika Hakkinen (FIN) McLaren
2000 Michael Schumacher (GER) Ferrari
2001 Michael Schumacher (GER) Ferrari
2002 Michael Schumacher (GER) Ferrari
2003 Michael Schumacher (GER) Ferrari
2004 Michael Schumacher (GER) Ferrari
2005 Fernando Alonso (ESP) Renault
2006 Fernando Alonso (ESP) Renault
2007 Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari
2008 Lewis Hamilton (GBR) McLaren
2009 Jenson Button (GBR) Brawn
2010 Sebastian Vettel (GER) Red Bull
2011 Sebastian Vettel (GER) Red Bull
2012 Sebastian Vettel (GER) Red Bull
2013 Sebastian Vettel (GER) Red Bull
2014 Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes
2015 Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes
2016 Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes