Rosberg and the art of motorcar maintenance

Nico Rosberg stunned Formula One by announcing his retirement days after winning his first world championship with Mercedes. | Photo Credit: Clive Mason

Nico Rosberg enlisted the help of a Japanese Zen master to help inspire him to his maiden Formula One world title, Der Spiegel reported on Friday, just hours after the German announced his shock retirement.

Rosberg learned meditation techniques at Kyoto in Japan as he constructed his title-winning campaign in the face of a fierce and sometimes bitter rivalry with Mercedes teammate and three-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

"In simple terms, the goal is to work on the full consciousness," he told Spiegel.

"You take the time to relax and to concentrate on your feelings. You learn to accept your emotions, including negative emotions like anger and worry."

Rosberg added: "The world of Formula One is a little cracked. There are a lot of egos coming up against each other."

"Everyone thinks first of themselves and tries to take advantage of situations to the detriment of others. It's a small world with a lot of money."

Rosberg is not the first sportsman to use alternative methods of preparing for his events.

Twelve-time Grand Slam tennis title winner Novak Djokovic revealed at Wimbledon in 2015 that he visited a Buddhist temple close to the All England Club in order to collect his thoughts before a big match.