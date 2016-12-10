Newey sets the tone for fast and exciting race days

DUBAI: Harrison Newey set the tone for a fast and exciting race days ahead topping both the practice sessions for Round 2 of the MRF Challenge 2016 at the Dubai Autodrome here on Thursday. Son of legendary British F1 designer Adrian, Newey clocked 1:58.231 in the first session and 1:57.941 in the second.

Newey set a blistering pace going half-a-second faster than his nearest rival in both sessions.

In the opening practice session of the weekend, newcomer Mawson it was who was first set a competitive time _ 2:01.345 to go top of the leader board. Newey then began a string of high-speed laps which saw him clocking the fastest, a 1:59.772. He improved on it to finish with a 1:58.231.

Championship leader Mick Schumacher had a quiet session and finished down in 6th position in the first and fourth in the second practice.

Free practice 2 saw Mawson revving it up to be one of the front runners to go fastest with a 1:59.883. It just inspired Newey to dip into the 1min 57sec lap.

The closest anyone could get to Newey was Drugovich again with a 1:58.642. Mawson finished in 3rd place ahead of Schumacher and Van Kalmthout.

Indian driver Parth Ghorpade finished at the back of the grid as he spent time familiarizing himself with the car, after being out of a racing car for more than a year.

Top 5: (round 1): 1. Harrison Newey (1:58.231), 2. Felipe Drugovich (1:58.771), 3. Juri Vips (1:58.795), 4. Joey Mawson (1:58.838), 5. Kimi Schramm (1:59.269).

Round 2: 1. Harrison Newey (1:57.941), 2. Felipe Drugovich (1:58.673), 3. Joey Mawson (1:58.738), 4. Mick Schumacher (1:58.969), 5. Van Kalmthout (1:59.074).