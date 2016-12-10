My dream is to drive in F1, says Harrison Newey

more-in

Dubai: Harrison Newey dreams of racing in Formula One some day. No surprise that coming form someone whose father Adrian is a legendary F1 engineer. “I have been always around cars since the age of four, Harrison told The Hindu here on the sidelines of the MRF 2000 Championships.

Excerpts:

Being a Newey: I just try to get on and make a name for myself. It [My father’s name] helps in certain situations like getting sponsors and some publicity. Other than that, on the track it is pretty much what I do. At the end of the day all the drivers here are competitive, get the same equipment, same car, but once on the track, with all the competitors getting the same cars, it is just about doing the best you can. I finally have to prove it that I belong here.

Early years: I had been around cars since four, and I always wanted to be a racing driver, I never wanted to make cars, design or try something. I love racing and driving cars.

His idols: I don’t idolize anyone, but do look up to drivers like [Sebestian] Vettel, [Fernando] Alonso, [Lewis] Hamilton, who is pretty fast.

Formula one: Yes my dream is to drive in F1. It has been since I was a kid. I have not exactly planned towards that but will keep racing and if I prove myself good enough at all levels it will come about.

Technology vs driver theory: My father is always working to give the best cars to the drivers. But he is basically working on the down-force to make the cars quick. I don’t really mind what I drive. Given the situation you always want the fastest car. If the fastest car is the one with the most technology then I will take it, if the fastest car is truly about the down-force and engine power then I will take it too. It all depends on the circumstances in the championship.

His career: It has been going well and I have finished second four times in the European F4 champions in my the first year. But this year has been an up and down season. I am learning and am now confident going into the next season. I have come here with some good wins against some good cars and good drivers. So I have been doing well.

The next round of the MRF championship in India: I haven’t planned that far ahead. Just focused on the races here. I am looking to do a good job here and take it from there. Have about a month so will plan about it later.

(The author is in Dubai at the invitation of MRF)