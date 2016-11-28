Mercedes to tackle ‘anarchy’ in its ranks

TEAM-MATES AND BITTER RIVALS: Lewis Hamilton’s future relationship with Nico Rosberg will be only one of a host of new challenges for Mercedes next season when Formula One ushers in a raft of rule changes and faster cars.

Mercedes' celebrations over Nico Rosberg's first world title have been overshadowed by "anarchy" between the world champion and Lewis Hamilton.

Some reports have said the team could even punish the Briton for slowing down the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday in the hope that teammate Rosberg could be overtaken and lose the title.

Hamilton twice rejected team instructions to speed up as Rosberg came under threat from Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff said: “It’s very simple: anarchy does not work in any team and in any company. A precedent has been set.”

“Undermining a structure in public means you are putting yourself before the team.”

According to Wolff, Mercedes will “look at the overall situation and say ‘what does it mean?” Everything is possible.

“Maybe we want to give them more freedom next year, or go with the harsher side where we feel the values were not respected.

“I am not sure yet where my finger is going to point or the needle is going to go.”

Hamilton has said Mercedes should have just let the teammates race out their rivalry.

“I don’t think I did anything dangerous, I don’t think I did anything unfair,” said Hamilton.

“We were fighting for the championship, I was in the lead so I control the pace.”

But Hamilton’s behaviour and future relationship with Rosberg will be only one of a host of new challenges next season when Formula One ushers in a raft of rule changes and faster cars.

With the sport now owned by US giant Liberty Media, the prospect of its number one box office attraction leaving the champion team is not likely.

Wolff may be more worried by the prospect of a revived challenge from Red Bull and Ferrari after the rules are changed.

The 2017 season will see heavier, faster cars, by up to five seconds a lap, with wider wings and tyres.

Many paddock observers believe this will give Red Bull’s highly-rated designer, the legendary Adrian Newey, a chance to create another race-winning machine. — AFP