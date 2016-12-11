Mawson storms to the top

Australian driver Joey Mawson stormed to the top of the MRF 2000 championship with a win in the final race of Round 2 of the MRF Challenge 2016 here on Saturday.

Mawson won ahead of Felipe Drugovich and fellow Aussie Zane Goddard as championship rivals Harrison Newey (in the last race) and Mick Schumacher (both races) were both forced to retire.

It turned out to be a mixed day for British racer Newey. After topping the incident-filled Race 3, he was forced to retire from Race 4 due to technical issues.

In Race 3, Mawson started on pole position with Newey alongside him. Newey got the perfect start and got past the Australian as they headed into turn 1. Behind them Schumacher and Juri Vips collided in turn 1 forcing both drivers to retire. This brought out the safety car.

At the restart Mawson got the jump on Newey and took the lead into turn 1. Mawson started to push for a gap but ran wide and lost out to both Newey and Drugovich. Newey crossed the finish line to take his second win of the weekend with Drugovich in second and Mawson in third.

In Race 4 pole sitter Young got bogged down as Van Kalmthout stormed into the lead with Mawson settling into second place. Newey also had a good start and was up to third position by the end of the first lap but on lap 3 Newey started to slow and eventually had to retire with a technical problem in his car.

Mawson finished on the podium in all the four races. “The whole weekend has just been great. My competitors had a tough day but I am sure they will fight back and I look forward to driving in India next.”

Mawson currently leads the championship with 141 points with Newey on 113 and Drugovich in third on 105 points. Schumacher drops to fourth with 102 points.

The results:

MRF Challenge, Race 3: 1. Harrison Newey, 2. Felipe Drugovich, 3. Joey Mawson, 4. Pedro Cardoso, 5. Van Kalmthout, 6. Dylan Young, 7. Parth Ghorpade, 8. Zane Goddard, 9. Pavan Ravishankar, 10. Yoshiaki Katayama.

Race 4: 1. Mawson, 2. Drugovich, 3. Goddard, 4. Vips, 5. Young, 6. Kimi Schramm, 7. Katayama, 8. Kalmthout, 9. Manuel Maldonado, 10. Bobby Eberle.

(R. Venkatnarayan is in Dubai at the invitation of MRF Limited)