Jehan Daruvala signs for Formula 3

Sahara Force India Academy Racer, Jehan Daruvala, has confirmed his participation in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship. The 18-year-old Mumbai-based racer has been signed up by Carlin, one of the most renowned teams outside Formula One, for the 2017 campaign.

Jehan’s maiden entry into Formula 3 comes after two productive seasons in Formula Renault, where he had 11 podiums at various circuits across Europe. After the conclusion of the Formula Renault season, the young Indian went on to participate in numerous Formula 3 tests and was eventually signed by Carlin after consistently being one of the fastest drivers during the tests.

Formula 3, considered as one of the most important rungs on the ladder to Formula One, consistently attracts a highly competitive grid. Numerous Formula 1 winners, such as Nico Rosberg, Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher, have all honed their skills in Formula 3 before their debut at the pinnacle of motorsport.

The championship will consist of 30 races over ten weekends and will visit some of the iconic Formula One circuits in addition to two street circuits at Pau and Norisring.

Team boss, Trevor Carlin said: “It’s fantastic to have Jehan on board with us for 2017. He has already tested with us in the Formula Three car and I have no doubt he will be competitive from the outset in his rookie season in the championship.

“Once again it’s going to be a really close season of racing but Jehan is a strong addition to the team and we’re already looking forward to the first weekend of the 2017 FIA Formula Three European Championship.”

Jehan will also race in the 2017 Toyota Racing Series in New Zealand prior to commencing his Formula 3 season. The young Mumbaikar had multiple victories and was the overall runner-up in his maiden participation in the Toyota Racing Series earlier this year.

“My first two years in single seaters have been a fantastic learning experience. After finishing in the top five in the Formula Renault NEC in 2015 and 2016, and having finished second in the Toyota Racing Series this year, I am confident of stepping up to the highly competitive FIA F3 European Championship”, said Jehan on his signing with Carlin.

Deputy Team Principal of Sahara Force India Formula One, Robert Fernley said: “We are delighted to support our Academy driver, Jehan, as he progresses to the next stage of his career. Ever since we identified his talent as a recruit in our ‘One From A Billion’ programme, he has continued to impress and delivered the results needed to progress up the ladder.

“Formula 3 is the next logical step and Carlin is a fantastic team with a track record of developing young talent. We look forward to seeing Jehan grow as a racer as he competes in this fiercely competitive championship.”