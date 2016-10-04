The cricket body has accounts for daily business with Yes Bank and Maharashtra Bank.

The Supreme Court appointed Justice Lodha Committee on Tuesday requested the Yes Bank, not to freeze the accounts of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This particular action was taken by the panel following reports that the private sector bank has put the BCCI accounts on a debit freeze status. “First of all we have not received responses to the mails addressed to the BCCI and marked to the Banks advising not proceed with disbursing large funds to the State associations. We do not know if the Banks have really decided to freeze the BCCI accounts. But we have spoken to Yes Bank and told them not to freeze the BCCI accounts,’’ said a person attached to the Justice Lodha Committee. The BCCI has accounts for daily business with Yes Bank and Maharashtra Bank.

On Monday The Lodha Committee sent the following mail to the top functionaries of the BCCI and to the Banks: “It has come to the notice of this Committee that certain decisions have been taken at the ‘Emergent Working Committee’ meeting of the BCCI on 30th September 2016 to disburse large funds to the various member associations. You are aware that by way of this Committee’s direction dated 31.8.2016, no further decisions were to be taken regarding the future apart from routine matters. The disbursement of these amounts are not routine, and in any case, not emergent.’’

“You are also aware that the BCCI has chosen to breach the judgment of the Hon’ble Supreme Court as well as the first set of Timelines set out by this Committee which includes the Fund Disbursement policy to be framed by 30.9.2016. As the status report is to be taken up for directions by the Hon’ble Court on Thursday, 6.10.2016, you are hereby directed not to take any steps towards financial disbursement of the amounts as resolved / approved after the direction dated 31.8.2016. Any violation of this direction will be placed before the Hon’ble Supreme Court for appropriate directions.’’

Justice Lodha himself and Secretary to the SC Committee, Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan clarified matters to a number of television channels the operative part of their mail to the BCCI and the Banks sent on Monday.