India's top-ranked player Joshna Chinappa, seeded fourth, lost to Sarah Jane-Perry of England, seeded seventh, 11-6, 11-6, 11-3 in the quarterfinals of the Carol Weymuller squash Open, a part of PSA world tour programme being held here.

