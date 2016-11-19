R. Ashwin was pleased with his all-round display and the situation India was in at the end of the second day’s play here on Friday.

He said, “I pride myself on having high benchmarks. I compete with myself; so actually people comparing my own performances to myself is something that’s good.”

On his bowling on day two, he said, “I was able to get the ball to hang in the air, drift into the batsmen and kind of straighten it from the stump line. I enjoyed it.

“The wicket can deteriorate over a period of time. It is only going to get tougher to bat.”

Turning his thoughts to his combative half-century, Ashwin said, “I quite enjoy batting. I tried to stay a little more positive. Obviously I’ve runs behind my back. I’ve contributed heavily in the last four-five months.”

Ashwin said he had evolved as a batsman. “I’ve worked on a few things like opening up my stance. It’s working for me.” Asked how the pitch changed in character from day one to two, he replied, “That’s as good an Indian pitch as one can get. I don’t know why these jibes come back at us. Honestly, it looks like a jibe”

Ashwin said, “Me and Jayant go a long way back. Two-three years back, he came to Chennai and stayed in my house for about two weeks. He is someone who can really understand what I say.”

The off-spinner said the pressure was building on Joe Root when he got him.

“He nicked one almost to short-leg, so we were expecting a shot like that. Obviously, that’s a big wicket.”

England’s assistant coach Paul Farbrace said, “We knew it would be hard. There is turn and bounce in the pitch. The bounce is variable as well.”