Kohli batted with class and majesty, stroking out shots all around the park in his 109—ball knock, studded with four boundaries but before he could notch up yet another century Ben Stokes’ brilliant one-handed catch at the slip ended his stay.

Chasing 405 for victory, England were 40 for no loss at tea on the fourth and penultimate day of the second cricket Test against India here today.

Skipper Alastair Cook and Haseeb Hameed were batting on 28 and 12, respectively, in their second innings, needing another 365 for a win.

India were all out for 204 in their second innings.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 455 & 8 for no loss in 6 overs.

England 1st Innings: 255 all out in in 102.5 overs.

India 2nd innings: 204 in 63.1 overs (Virat Kohli 81; S Broad 4/33)

England 2nd innings: 40 for no loss in 28 overs.