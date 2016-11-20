TOPICS

cricket

Test cricket


sport

cricket

sport

Kohli batted with class and majesty, stroking out shots all around the park in his 109—ball knock, studded with four boundaries but before he could notch up yet another century Ben Stokes’ brilliant one-handed catch at the slip ended his stay.

Chasing 405 for victory, England were 40 for no loss at tea on the fourth and penultimate day of the second cricket Test against India here today.

Skipper Alastair Cook and Haseeb Hameed were batting on 28 and 12, respectively, in their second innings, needing another 365 for a win.

India were all out for 204 in their second innings.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 455 & 8 for no loss in 6 overs.

England 1st Innings: 255 all out in in 102.5 overs.

India 2nd innings: 204 in 63.1 overs (Virat Kohli 81; S Broad 4/33)

England 2nd innings: 40 for no loss in 28 overs.

RELATED NEWS

Ashwin, Kohli accentuate India’s advantageNovember 19, 2016

More In: Cricket | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE

Cook and Hameed ensue blockathon after tea
P. V. Sindhu won her maiden Super Series title.

Sindhu downs Sun Yu to win China Open
Ronaldo's deflected free kick put Real in charge in the 23rd minute in the first meeting of the teams since the Champions League final in May.

Ronaldo scores hat-trick in derby demolition
Djokovic's win over Nishikori was his 22nd in his last 23 matches at the tournament he has dominated.

Djokovic thrashes Nishikori to set up Murray showdown
More »
go back to thehindu.com