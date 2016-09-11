Yuvraj Walmiki is attempting to work his way back to the National hockey team via the German League.

The India forward, having competed in the Bundesliga for the fifth season, the first time for a new club, Grossflottbeker Tennis Hockey & Golf Club in Hamburg.

Head coach is Fabian Rozwadowski, who was earlier in charge at TGF Frankenthal, the German League team for whom Yuvraj played four seasons. He was among the India probables for the 2016 Olympics preparatory camp and did not find a place in the final squad under Roelant Oltmans.

The forward reached Hamburg six days ago, to get a feel of local conditions and become familiar with new teammates. “Germans always concentrate on defensive area, slowly learning that too,” Yuvraj said.

He added: “This is my first season at a new club, so hoping to score goals.”

Germany, ranked fourth in FIH men’s outdoors list against India’s sixth rank, had topped Group B at Rio Olympics men’s field hockey event, then went on to grab a bronze. Star names from the German League were in demand at the Hockey India League 2016.

Moritz Fuerste (Kalinga Lancers), Nicolas Jacobi (Punjab Warriors), Florian Fuchs (Dabang Mumbai) and Tobias Hauke (Uttar Pradesh Wizards) were among the highest paid Germans.

Yuvraj’s form for Delhi Waveriders in HIL had earned him a place in the Olympic probables.

A member of the 2014 World Cup squad, the Mumbai-based forward has 52 international appearances so far and completed his 50th appearance last year at World Hockey League semifinals. He represented Railways at the senior National men’s hockey (A Division).