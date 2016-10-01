A last-minute strike for a 5-4 victory in its final game against host Bangladesh helped India win the under-18 men’s hockey Asia Cup here on Friday.

While India held possession, Bangladesh waited for the counter. From a counter, the home team won a penalty corner, and Roman Sarkar scored off a rebound.

India was quick to score the equaliser through Shivam Anand, who picked up a pass on the edge of the circle and cut back in, running past two Bangladesh defenders to execute a perfect reverse flick into the net.

India earned one more penalty corner, but yet another error denied it a goal.

From a counter Bangladesh ran through the midfield, before a cross from the left found Mohammad Mohsin, who deflected the ball to give the host a lead again to go into the break 2-1 up.

After the break, India levelled via Hardik Singh’s PC before Dilpreet Singh netted the ball to hand the visitor a 3-1 lead.

In a topsy turvy game, Bangladesh equalised with Mohammed Ashraful Islam scoring a goal in the 60th minute.

But Ibungo Singh Konjengbam fired India back in the front again.

Bangladesh also fought back and Mahabub Hossain levelled the scores after a quick counter in the 64th minute.

With the scores tied 4-4 and the threat of a shootout looming, a quick counter saw Abhishek in the box and his deflection guided India to the title with just seconds to go.

Hardik Singh was named the Man-of-the-Match, while Pankaj Kumar Rajak was named the Best Goalkeeper of the tournament.