: Did the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu (HUTN) err in not picking the Indian captain and goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh for the all-India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament beginning on Thursday, especially when he had shown keen interest in playing for the State?

Sreejesh quit his job with Indian Overseas Bank (Chennai) last year after he got a job with the Kerala Government. Though he is not based in Chennai anymore, the 28-year-old continues to be a registered player of Tamil Nadu.

In fact, Sreejesh had booked a ticket to Chennai to play in the tournament, when he was informed that he was not part of the team. There, surely, seems to be a lack of communication somewhere in the link.

Sreejesh, however, has taken the decision of HUTN in his stride.

Speaking to The Hindu on Wednesday, he said “it doesn’t matter now. They (HUTN) wanted to give a chance to the youngsters, it is fine with me,” he said.

Rupinderpal Singh, India’s penalty corner specialist, said though he was keen to play for the State in the Murugappa Gold Cup, he wouldn’t have been able to come to the city to play as dates of his graduation exams are clashing with that of the tournament’s.

“At this point in time, my exams are more important for me,” he told The Hindu from Punjab.

Meanwhile, HUTN announced that Gnanavel will lead the Tamil Nadu team.

The team: Goalkeepers: Arun Prasad, Manikandan. Defenders: A. Aravindan, Nambi Ganesh. Midfielders: Niranjan Saiganesh, Judson, Raghuram, Selva Kumar, Sunil Murthy, Deepa Ganesh. Forwards: Shanmugam, Dhamu, Hashan Basha, Veerathamizhan, Silver Stalin, Joshuva Bentick, Surrender. Stand-byes: Midfielder: Rajkumar. Forwards: John, Goutham. Goalkeeper: Vineeth.

Coach: M. Raja. Coach & Manager: Rajkumar. Expert coach: Md. Riaz.