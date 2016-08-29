SLIDESHOW

Remembering Dhyan Chand


Aug 29, 2016

The Hockey legend's 111th birth anniversary is being celebrated on August 29, 2016, with fans strongly urging the government to confer "Bharat Ratna" on him.

Union Government is being flooded with suggestions to confer
