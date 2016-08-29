SLIDESHOW
Remembering Dhyan Chand
Aug 29, 2016
The Hockey legend's 111th birth anniversary is being celebrated on August 29, 2016, with fans strongly urging the government to confer "Bharat Ratna" on him.
