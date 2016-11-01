Women’s coach Neil Hawgood is unlikely to continue though no decision has been taken yet.

The Indian men’s title triumph at the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Kuantan, Malaysia, has also led to a renewal of Roelant Oltmans’ contract with the team till the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

While Hockey India had already proposed an extension to the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the same was finalised by the SAI and the sports ministry on Tuesday. However, the Dutchman would only be the chief coach of the men’s side and relinquish his post as the High Performance Director.

Former India exercise physiologist David Ian John has reportedly been finalised for the job and is expected to arrive in the country by the second week of November to finalise his contract.

“I have been told about the contract being extended till 2020. I am yet to sign on anything and I have asked for certain changes in the terms but they are very minor and I don’t think there should be any problems,” Oltmans told The Hindu.

The tweaks include permission to go back home in between camps more often than before. “Since I would only be the coach and not the HPD, there will be less duties. Also I have hardly given any time to my wife in the last four years and with all the support she has given me, I feel I should do the same now,” he said.

According to ministry sources, Oltmans would also receive a pay hike of $1500, up from the current $15,000, as chief coach. David John is expected to get $15,000 as the HPD. The players have also repeatedly praised the positive influence of Oltmans and endorsed maintaining continuity till the Tokyo, which Oltmans said would be his last Olympics.

With the departure of scientific advisor Matthew Eyles, there are likely to be changes in other staff members of the team as well. Eyles’ replacement would join the side in March, Oltmans said. But the search for same was already underway, he added.

Interestingly, Oltmans enjoys a good rapport with HI president Narinder Batra, who is in contention for the post of the International Hockey Federation presidency. Asked if things might change if he succeeds and there is a change of personnel at the helm of HI, Oltmans hoped it wouldn’t.

“I think the recent successes of all the teams — senior, junior or women — is because of the continuity for the past few years and the complete support from all concerned. I am sure that support from all quarters would continue,” he said.

Women’s coach Neil Hawgood, however, is unlikely to continue though no decision has been taken yet.

Oltmans had doubled up as the chief coach after the sacking of compatriot Paul van Ass in August last year. Under his charge, the team managed an impressive four podium finishes including a historic maiden silver at the Champions Trophy in June this year.