Oltmans non-committal on continuing as coach

Roelant Oltmans would not confirm if he had agreed to continue as chief coach of the Indian men’s hockey team but admitted that he would not hold the post of High Performance Director if he stayed on.

The Dutchman, who has been performing both roles since last year, was reacting to reports that Hockey India had offered him a contract extension till 2020.

“Let’s first wait until the signatures are there,” he said at the SAI here on Friday. “They’re not there yet. We are discussing and in case I remain I will only be chief coach.”

Asked if he wished to continue, Oltmans said: “We have been discussing that. There’s been a lot of improvement but the absolute performance is what matters.

“I told the boys after the Olympics: ‘It’s good that we’re getting a lot of compliments but it’s about winning medals in important tournaments.’That has to become more consistent.”

The Indian team for the Asian Champions Trophy will be without the injured duo of S.V. Sunil and Manpreet Singh.

“Sunil’s problem is a ligament in his wrist. He suffered this injury during the Olympics and it has come back again. Manpreet has a groin injury, which is also a recurring one. If you’re not careful with them they could become chronic ,” said Oltmans.

The pair will be replaced by Ramandeep Singh and Akashdeep Singh, with the latter set to play in midfield. Rupinderpal Singh, meanwhile, has been named vice-captain in Manpreet’s absence.

With V.R. Raghunath also missing through injury, the side will have to adapt its offensive and defensive routines at penalty-corners, Oltmans felt.

Oltmans had a word of praise for Affan Yousuf, who had promised much as a quick forward a few years ago before fading away. “He never fell off the radar,” the chief coach said.

“Some players have the talent but it takes a little bit of time before they are grown-up in the way they play. That’s something Affan missed a little bit. Now it looks like he understands that.”