India mauls Bangladesh

On target: Akashdeep Singh was one of the scorers in India’s thumping win on Friday.

India produced yet another clinical performance to swamp host Bangladesh 7-0 and register its second straight win in the Asia Cup hockey tournament here on Friday.

India, which controlled the proceedings from start to finish, found its goals through Gurjant Singh (7th minute), Akashdeep Singh (10th), Lalit Upadhyay (13th), Amit Rohidas (20th), Harmanpreet Singh (28th & 47th) and Ramandeep Singh (46th).

But one thing that might be a cause of concern for chief coach Sjoerd Marije is India’s penalty corner conversion rate. India secured as many as 13 short corners but could make use of just two.

The deadlock could have been broken in the third minute but S.V. Sunil’s shot from a loose ball was saved by the home-team goalkeeper.

But in the seventh minute, Gurjant deflected in a Amit Rohidas pass to give India the lead.

Akashdeep then made it 2-0 when he pushed in a Sunil pass three minutes later. Three minutes later, Lalit Upadhyay made it 3-0 in favour of India, slotting home after being set by Akashdeep.

India earned its first penalty corner in the next minute but Harmanpreet’s effort was way off target. Rohidas, lurking insde the D, then made it 4-0 when he deflected in Gurjant’s cross from the right flank. The Indians soon got four back-to-back penalty corners but wasted them all.

Two minutes from half time, India was awarded a penalty stroke and Harmanpreet stepped up to score his first goal of the day.

Soon after resumption of play, India got three more penalty corners but as was the order of the day, failed to utilise the opportunities.

Two minutes minute into the final quarter, Ramandeep scored with a variation from India’s ninth penalty corner to make the scoreline 6-0. The Indians secured four more penalty corners, the third of which was converted by Harmanpreet with a powerful high flick to the top right corner of Bangaldesh goal.

Indian, which leads Pool A with six points from two wins, will next play Pakistan in its last pool encounter on Sunday. Meanwhile in the other match of Pool A, Japan held Pakistan to a 2-2 draw.

The results: India 7 (Gurjant Singh 7, Akashdeep Singh 10, Lalit Upadhyay 13, Amit Rohidas 20, Harmanpreet Singh 28 & 47, Ramandeep Singh 46) bt Bangladesh 0.

Japan 2 (Kenta Tanaka 22, Heita Yoshihara 29) drew with Pakistan 2 (Muhammad Arslan Qadir 16, Muhammad Umar Bhutta 50).