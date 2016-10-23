India drew 1-1 with South Korea in its second match of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Saturday.

For India, Lalit Upadhyay equalised in the 33rd minute for India after Junwoo Jeong had given the 1-0 lead to South Korea in the 10th minute.

India started the proceeding on a positive note as Talwinder Singh penetrated the Korean defence.

In the 10th minute, the sloppy marking by India resulted in a goal as Junwoo Jeong scored from the edge of the D to give his team a vital lead.

An error in passing by defender Rupinder Pal Singh gave South Korea a chance to counter-attack and Jeong pounced on ball to score.

The second quarter saw some early penetration by India as Sardar Singh injected the ball close to the goal post and Rupinder slammed hard, but the Korean goalkeeper got his hand out and saved.

The result:

India 1 (Lalit Upadhyay 33) drew with South Korea 1 (Junwoo Jeong 10).

