Pakistan clinched a 1-0 victory through a last-minute penalty corner goal from Abdul Khan in a round-robin league match against South Korea in the fourth Asian Champions Trophy hockey here on Friday.

A last-gasp Korean attempt to exert pressure on the rival citadel led to a counter-attack from the Pakistan team, which earned a penalty corner with just 28 seconds left for the hooter.

Abdul, who was allowed space by the Korean defenders to take a step forward, sent in a low shot that went through a few sticks to sound the boards and spark celebrations in the Pakistan team.

The Koreans dominated the possession but failed to convert it into goals and even missed six penalty corners.

Pakistan had lost its opening match to Malaysia 2-4 on Thursday.

