Security scare for Japanese hockey team

Even as Uttar Pradesh tries to put itself on the international sports map with the Hockey Junior World Cup here, the law and order situation in the city remains a concern.

The players got a taste of it on Friday when the Japan team had a scare after some miscreants blocked the way on its way back to its hotel after its match at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium.

The city police, however, claimed that it had managed to apprehend the two youth involved in the incident but let them off after finding no evidence against them. “We later checked the two youths but there were no weapons with them,” circle Ghazipur circle officer Dinesh Puri said.

According to sources, the team bus was followed by a vehicle, carrying the flag of the ruling Samajwadi Party, that repeatedly attempted to overtake it but was unable to do so. When it finally managed, the occupants of the vehicle reportedly blocked the route, abusing and threatening the driver of the team bus with a firearm.

The incident happened near the Khurram Nagar crossing under Ghazipur Police Circle. It left the Japanese players shocked, who bolted the bus from inside for safety, according to local officials looking after the teams’ transportation who were present during the incident.

The two youth are reported to have political connections and with elections approaching in the state, police was trying to ensure settle the issue through unofficial channels. No FIR had been registered in the incident either so far.

Interestingly, the police escort vehicle entrusted with the security of the team had zoomed far ahead by then. The team was stranded for almost 15 minutes before more police personnel rushed to the spot. The miscreants, however, managed to get away, leaving their vehicle behind, which was impounded by the police.

Uttar Pradesh police officials refused to comment on the issue.