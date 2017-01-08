Prachi, Sanya star in SAOGHA’s big win

more-in

Prachi Patel and Sanya Noronha netted four and three goals respectively as Sports Authority of Gujarat Hockey Academy (SAOGHA) thrashed Hockey Puducherry 16-1, in the B-division of the seventh National sub-junior hockey tournament for women here on Sunday.

The results:

B-div.: Assam Hockey 5 (Maxima Xalxo 3, Milka Surin 2) bt Dadra & Nagar Haveli HA 0; Hockey Gujarat 2 (Hetaxi Patel, Prachi Nikam) bt Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 1 (Ishta Sharma); Hockey Bhopal 6 (Shivani Gowtham 4, Kanchan Batham 2) bt Hockey Uttarakhand 1 (Khushi Katariya); Hockey Rajasthan 3 (Komal Bharati 3) bt Goans Hockey 1 (Prajwala Harmalkar); Sports Authority of Gujarat Hockey Academy 16 (Prachi Patel 4, Sanya Noronha 3, Kashish Patel 2, Khushi Patel 2, Ekta Dubey 2, Sweta Jatav 2, Shalini Rathod) bt Hockey Puducherry 1 (D. Rosy).