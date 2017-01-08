Hockey

Prachi, Sanya star in SAOGHA’s big win

Prachi Patel and Sanya Noronha netted four and three goals respectively as Sports Authority of Gujarat Hockey Academy (SAOGHA) thrashed Hockey Puducherry 16-1, in the B-division of the seventh National sub-junior hockey tournament for women here on Sunday.

The results:

B-div.: Assam Hockey 5 (Maxima Xalxo 3, Milka Surin 2) bt Dadra & Nagar Haveli HA 0; Hockey Gujarat 2 (Hetaxi Patel, Prachi Nikam) bt Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 1 (Ishta Sharma); Hockey Bhopal 6 (Shivani Gowtham 4, Kanchan Batham 2) bt Hockey Uttarakhand 1 (Khushi Katariya); Hockey Rajasthan 3 (Komal Bharati 3) bt Goans Hockey 1 (Prajwala Harmalkar); Sports Authority of Gujarat Hockey Academy 16 (Prachi Patel 4, Sanya Noronha 3, Kashish Patel 2, Khushi Patel 2, Ekta Dubey 2, Sweta Jatav 2, Shalini Rathod) bt Hockey Puducherry 1 (D. Rosy).

