Lancers pip Warriors

Jaypee Punjab Warriors’Sardar Singh tries to receive the ball in the Hockey India League match against Kalinga Lancers in Bhubaneswar on Friday. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

more-in

Kalinga Lancers eked out a close 6-5 win over Jaypee Punjab Warriors to jump to the top of the standings in the Hockey India League here on Thursday.

Glenn Turner converted a Matthew Dawson’s pass to give the home team a 2-0 lead. Skipper Moritz Fuerste successfully used the video referral to win a second penalty corner and duly converted.

Warriors gifted the Lancers their third penalty corner, which Fuerste converted.

Uthappa fired an electric counter attack to put one past the keeper in the 32nd minute.

Warrior pulled one through a field goal by Mark Gleghorne in the 34th minute and converted a penalty corner through Satbir Singh minutes later.

Warriors’s Mink Wan Der Weerden converted a penalty corner in the 52nd minute and Arman Qureshi’s conversion gave the Warriors their fifth.

The result:

Kalinga Lancers 6 (Glenn Turner og-11, Moritz Fuerste 18, 28, , S.K. Uthappa 0g-32) bt Punjab Warriors 5 (Mark Gleghorne og-34, Ssatbir Singh 35, Mink wan der Weerden 52, Arman Qureshi 57). — PTI