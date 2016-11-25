Koshy to replace Batra as HI chief

more-in

NEW DELHI: Mariamma Koshy seems destined to be the interim president every time there is a change of guard at the top in Hockey India. The senior vice-president from Kerala was named as the new Hockey India president on Friday and would take charge with immediate effect following Narinder Batra’s resignation from the post.

Batra had to step down following his election as the International hockey Federation (FIH) president two weeks ago. As the senior vice-president, Koshy was a logical choice to helm the affairs of the federation. The decision was taken during the 41st Hockey India Executive Board meeting and would need to be ratified by the Hockey India Congress.

Koshy had previously been named interim president when octogenarian Vidya Stokes quit in 2010, and was confirmed in the post in 2012. Batra, who had been secretary general during that four-year period, was unanimously elected as president in 2014. Fresh elections should ideally take place in 2018 after the four-year term of the existing office-bearers gets over.

Batra, meanwhile, also stepped down as chairman of the Hockey India League governing board as required by the FIH statutes. He would be replaced by HI secretary general Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad.

“It gives me a great sense of achievement to see the independent development of Hockey India. The organisation will continue to be run by professionals headed by CEO Elena Norman and with Mariamma Koshy as its new president,” Batra said after the meeting.

Batra became the first non-European president of the FIH and the first Indian to head the international body of an Olympic sport.