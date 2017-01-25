Kemperman’s last-gasp effort bamboozles Wizards

NOT ENOUGH: Despite Ramandeep Singh’s best efforts, Uttar Pradesh Wizards suffered a reverse against Dabang Mumbai.

Robert Kemperman sent the home fans into a frenzy with a last-minute field goal, directing home a pass through a crowd of legs in the Coal India-Hockey India League on Tuesday.

Dabang Mumbai, riding on the field goal, overturned a deficit of two goals at half-time and 2-3 till then to win 4-3 against Uttar Pradesh Wizards. Harmanpreet Singh had kept the blues in the hunt with two penalty-corner strikes.

Dabang notched up its first win in two home games at the Mahindra stadium, while the Wizards’ first match of the season ended in a defeat after it led in all four quarters and was in firm control till half-time.

Dabang chose the direct route to goal in penalty corners, twice out of the three earned. Wizards were up 2-0, via a field goal from Argentine Augustin Mazzilli, and an indirect variation was on the cards.

P. Sreejesh, under the bar, was beaten twice by Harmanpreet. The drag-flick specialist and one of India’s emerging stars fired the first to the right corner and the second into the roof.

Five penalty corners over four quarters — three by the home side and two by the visitors — stood testimony to the good work done by the defenders at both ends. The ferocity and execution in penalty corners is one of hockey’s highs, matched only by the surprise element and reflexes displayed when a field goal is scored.

Mazzilli sent the ball racing through a narrow gap, lending a finishing touch to a move created by Edward Ockenden, via a diagonal pass along the carpet.

Australian Ockenden’s pass to Mazzilli saw the latter squeeze the ball home through the gap.

It was Van Ass who followed up and swept home, but Mazzilli got the credit as the ball had rolled in by then.

The Mumbai defence and midfielders soaked up pressure in the first half.

A direct penalty-corner conversion by Harmanpreet reduced the deficit to 1-2 as the half-time hooter sounded.

The sturdy Indian dragged home another penalty corner to level the score before Kemperman made it a memorable night for Mumbai.

The result:

Dabang Mumbai 4 (Harmanpreet Singh 24 & 31-PC, Robert Kemperman 60-FG) bt Uttar Pradesh Wizards 3 (Augustin Mazzilli 13-FG, Ramandeep Singh 58-PC).