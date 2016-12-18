Junior Hockey WC: India beats Belgium; lifts title

Indian hockey players celebrate their victory in the Junior Hockey World Cup in Lucknow. File photo | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

Some exceptional hockey from both the sides, Indians in the first half and Belgians in the second half. One can think the pressure of playing their maiden final. Belgium, playing their maiden finals, failed to convert a single opportunity but for the last minute penalty corner conversion. On the other hand, India converted two field goals in the first half and lifted the Junior Hockey World Cup for the second time. India won by a margin of 2-1.

India has won the title way back in 2001.

Penalty corner for Belgium. Can they reduce the margin? Again a penalty corner? Final moments. Indian fans are celebrating the victory.

One minute to go

Now it is India's turn to not convert a open goal.

Oh! No!! once again a wasted opportunity for Belgium.

Six minutes for the final hooter.

Two consecutive penalty corners for India but no success. They failed to convert a single goal from the four penalty corners till now.

Open goal for India, wasted. Only the Belgium goalkeeper but the Indian forward wasted the opportunity much to the disappointment of the crowd.

Again a wasted opportunity from the Belgium forwards.

The Belgium defence seems to have learnt their lessons in the second half never allowing the Indian players to attack the goal.

Indian defence hold their nerves till now scuttled the Belgium attack.

Belgium once again wasted a golden opportunity.

Still 20 minutes to go for the final hooter, Indians are holding their lead.

Once again a wasted opportunity from Belgium.

Belgium players have shown signs of some attacking hockey at the moment. They are putting pressure on the Indian defence.

The jam-packed stadium are vociferous in their support to the Indian team.

Belgium players are now becoming desperate to open their account.

If India wins, it will become the second nation after Germany to win the Junior Hockey World Cup more than once.

Belgium once again misses a goal scoring opportunity at the start of the second half.

Second half gets underway with India once again attacking right from the start.

Having defeated Australia in the semifinals, Indian junior hockey players played brilliantly to lead Belgium 2-0 in the first half.

Riding on the poor defence of the Belgium, India scored field goals in the first half. It might have been a bigger margin have India scored two penalty corners they got early in the match.

Belgium tried to counter-attack, but the Indian defence stood firm to scuttle the goal scoring opportunities. Belgium missed a penalty corner just before the end of the first half.

India are playing their third final and had won the World Cup way back in 2001. Belgium is playing its first final.