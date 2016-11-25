Indian Railways triumphs

more-in

Indian Railways rode on a double penalty corner strike by defender Amit Rohidas to win the 53rd Nehur Senior hockey tournament here on Friday, defeating last year’s runner-up Punjab National Bank 4-2 in the title clash at the Shivaji Stadium.

PNB twice went ahead — both times through Gagandeep Singh — opening the scoring as early as the fourth minute after earning a penalty stroke. Both times Rohidas helped the railways side come back and level the scores through penalty corner conversions in the 10th and 30th minutes as the teams went into half time tied on 2-2.

Post break, Railways attacked more, even as PNB kept getting pushed into its own half, and reaped the rewards through India international Jasjit Singh and Rajin Kandulna, the final goal coming in the dying seconds of the game.

Gagandeep and Jasjit were named best player of their respective sides in the final. Indian Railways walked away with a prize purse of Rs. 2,50,000 while PNB got the runner-up cheque of Rs. 1,50,000.

The result (final): Indian Railways 4 (Amit Rohidas 2, Rajin Kandulna, Jasjit Singh) bt PNB 2 (Gagandeep Singh 2).