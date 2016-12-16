India books semifinal spot

DOING IT FOR INDIA: Harmanpreet Singh, despite not being in the best of form, scored the decider in the quarterfinals against Spain.

Luck and pluck played equal roles as India managed to put down Spain 2-1 and book a spot in the semifinals of the Junior World Cup here on Thursday.

This would be the first last-four outing for India since 2005, where it finished fourth. India will meet Australia, which got past the Netherlands by an identical margin, in less than 24 hours.

For a large part of the game, the Indians, cheered on by a capacity crowd at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, were erratic, aimless and frustrated by a defensive Spain that managed to shoot out for the occasional counter-attack before going back to protect its citadel. Those few forays into the attack were enough to disrupt the Indian defence.

Poor outing for Harjeet

A poor outing for captain Harjeet Singh did not help matters. Harjeet, who has been the team’s key playmaker, couldn’t stop the ball, mispassed and conceded turnovers.

His best move came in the 63rd minute when he feinted a right, turned left and put the ball into the circle, earning a penalty corner that resulted in two more and the winning goal. But that was the only time.

Setback

Spain earned its only penalty corner in the 22nd minute and made it count to go ahead. The setback saw a desperate India lose its structure and it tried to attack all the time without bothering to build up.

India kept attacking and could boast of almost double circle penetrations and possession, but it mattered little.

A goal by Mandeep Singh in the 17th minute was disallowed for being dangerous and also affected the team. But what would concern India the most is the continued poor form of Harmanpreet Singh, otherwise a reliable player, during penalty corners.

India earned eight — the first coming in the third minute and the last in the 68th. Only two were converted, a couple of them not even stopped cleanly, but the two conversions were enough to ensure victory.

The second of them was controversial, with the Spanish team management indicating as much without saying in as many words.

Dipsan Tirkey had a great game and was often the last man standing against Spain. The rest struggled, finding it hard to shake of their markers.

There appeared little understanding as well-placed passes went waste. Spain also cut down space along both the flanks, forcing India to try and switch them or go through the centre, but the forwards were often out of position and the final pass not accurate.

Spanish captain Enrique Gonzalez almost single-handedly ripped apart the Indian structure, toying with the midfielders, opening up gaps in the defence and thwarting the attack.

Defending champion Germany beat England 4-2 after leading 3-0 and will play Belgium, which edged past Argentina 4-1 in the shootout, in the other semifinal.

The results (quarterfinals): Belgium 1 (Victor Wegnez) bt Argentina 1 (Maico Casella) (4-1 on penalties); Germany 4 (Jan Schiffer, Lukas Windefeder, Florian Scholten, Timm Herzbruch) bt England 2 (Edward Horler 2); Australia (Kiran Arunasalam, Jack Welch) bt the Netherlands (Jip Janssen); India 2 (Simranjeet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh) bt Spain 1 (Marc Serrahima).

Friday’s schedule: 15/16 playoff: Egypt vs Canada (11.15 a.m.); 13/14: Japan vs Korea (1.30 p.m.).

Semifinals: Belgium vs Germany (3.45 p.m.), India vs Australia (6 p.m.).