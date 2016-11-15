In the hunt: Lewis Hamilton showed his tenacity and skill in treacherous Interlagos conditions to finish on top.

Lewis Hamilton survived carnage and relentless rain to send this year's world championship down to the wire in Abu Dhabi as he claimed a spectacular victory in Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix.

The defending three-time world champion showed all his tenacity and skill with a near-flawless drive in treacherous Interlagos conditions to finish ahead of his Mercedes team-mate and championship leader Nico Rosberg.

The German came home second to leave himself needing a podium finish in the final event on November 27 to seal his maiden title triumph, in what promises to be one of the most tense season F1 finales in recent memory.

With one race remaining, Rosberg leads by 12 points, but Hamilton warned that he was “hunting” his team-mate.

Max Verstappen produced the most stunning performance of the day — if not the season — when he recovered from falling to 16th after a late tyre change to claim third place with a series of daring passes in the final laps.

It was Hamilton's first win in Brazil at the 10th attempt and completed a hat-trick of recent wins, following his triumphs in the United States and Mexico last month. Hamilton's ninth victory of the year and 52nd of his career lifted him one clear of four-time world champion Alain Prost.

“Not too bad,” said the Briton Hamilton, with rich irony. “I was just chilling up front. When it rains, it is usually a good day for me.”

“It didn't go my way today,” said Rosberg, who nevertheless still has one hand on the title.

“Lewis did a great job. It was very difficult conditions, but I can live with second place.”

In a three-hour race that featured two red-flag stoppages, five safety car interventions, major high-speed crashes and high emotions, Sergio Perez finished fourth for Force India ahead of Sebastian Vettel.

The four-time champion was again left complaining that Verstappen had pushed him off the track in a late move as the Dutchman charged to the podium.

The results: 1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-AMG) 3hrs 01min 01.335sec, 2. Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-AMG) +11.455, 3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +21.481, 4. Sergio Perez (Force India) +25.346, 5. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) +26.334, 6. Carlos Sainz Jr (Toro Rosso) +29.160, 7. Nico Hulkenberg (Force India) +29.827, 8. Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) +30.486, 9. Felipe Nasr (Sauber) +42.620, 10. Fernando Alonso (McLaren-Honda) +44.432, 11. Valtteri Bottas (Williams) +45.292, 12. Esteban Ocon (Manor) +45.809, 13. Daniil Kvyat (Toro Rosso) +51.192, 14. Kevin Magnussen (Renault) +51.555, 15. Pascal Wehrlein (Manor) +1:00.498, 16. Jenson Button (McLaren-Honda) +1:21.994.

Retirements: Romain Grosjean (Haas) did not start, Marcus Ericsson (Sauber) 12th lap, Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) 20th lap, Jolyon Palmer (Renault) 20th lap, Felipe Massa (Williams) 47th lap, Esteban Gutierrez (Haas) 61.

Overall standings: Drivers: 1. Nico Rosberg 367pts, 2. Lewis Hamilton 355, 3. Daniel Ricciardo 246, 4. Sebastian Vettel 197, 5. Max Verstappen 192, 6. Kimi Raikkonen 178, 7. Sergio Perez 97, 8. Valtteri Bottas 85, 9. Nico Hulkenberg 66, 10. Fernando Alonso 53, 11. Felipe Massa 51, 12. Carlos Sainz Jr 46, 13. Romain Grosjean 29, 14. Daniil Kvyat 25, 15. Jenson Button 21, 16. Kevin Magnussen 7, 17. Felipe Nasr 2, 18. Jolyon Palmer 1, 19. Pascal Wehrlein 1, 20. Stoffel Vandoorne 1.

Constructors: 1. Mercedes-AMG 722pts, 2. Red Bull 446, 3. Ferrari 375, 4. Force India 163, 5. Williams 136, 6. McLaren-Honda 75, 7. Toro Rosso 63, 8. Haas 29, 9. Renault 8, 10. Sauber 2, 11. Manor 1. — AFP