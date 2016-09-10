From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to India’s lone individual Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra, congratulatory messages poured in from all corners for Rio Paralympic Games’ T-42 high jump gold-medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu and bronze winner Varun Bhati.

Under the Sports Ministry’s Cash Award Scheme, Mariyappan will get Rs 75 lakh and Bhati will be presented Rs 30 lakh for their feat. The prize money is at par with the medal winners from last month’s Olympic Games as was announced by the Ministry before the Games.

Thangavelu won the yellow metal with his best jump of 1.89 metres, while Bhati’s best effort of 1.86m fetched him the bronze. The silver medal in this event went to USA’s Sam Grewe who also registered the same mark of 1.86 metres.

Bindra welcomed Thangavelu to the gold medal club while congratulating the duo for their feat.

Sports Minister Vijay Goel also heaped praise on the duo.

“It is a big achievement and I am very proud of our athletes,” he added.

Rio Olympics bronze-medallist Sakshi Malik said the two are an inspiration for other athletes.

Filmstar Amitabh Bachchan also congratulated the duo.

Beijing Olympics bronze-medallist boxer Vijender Singh hoped that the two athletes would be accorded the same honours that were bestowed on Olympic medallists P V Sindhu and Sakshi.