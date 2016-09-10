Gold medalist Mariyappan Thangavelu celebrates with compatriot and bronze medal winner Bhati Varun Singh and silver medalist Sam Grewe of the United States after the event. Photo: Reuters

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to India’s lone individual Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra, congratulatory messages poured in from all corners for Rio Paralympic Games’ T-42 high jump gold-medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu and bronze winner Varun Bhati.

India is elated! Congratulations to Mariyappan Thangavelu on winning a gold & Varun Singh Bhati for the bronze at the #Paralympics. #Rio2016 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2016

Under the Sports Ministry’s Cash Award Scheme, Mariyappan will get Rs 75 lakh and Bhati will be presented Rs 30 lakh for their feat. The prize money is at par with the medal winners from last month’s Olympic Games as was announced by the Ministry before the Games.

Thangavelu won the yellow metal with his best jump of 1.89 metres, while Bhati’s best effort of 1.86m fetched him the bronze. The silver medal in this event went to USA’s Sam Grewe who also registered the same mark of 1.86 metres.

Bindra welcomed Thangavelu to the gold medal club while congratulating the duo for their feat.

Mariyappan joins the gold medal club, welcome! Kudos 2 @GoSportsVoices for aiding Varun Bhati who won bronze! Champs pic.twitter.com/dQhlnGP45n — Abhinav Bindra (@Abhinav_Bindra) September 10, 2016

Sports Minister Vijay Goel also heaped praise on the duo.

T Mariyappan & V Bhati to be awarded Rs 75 lakh & Rs 30 lakh for their medals at #Paralympics at par with #Olympics. Congrats! — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) September 10, 2016

“It is a big achievement and I am very proud of our athletes,” he added.

Rio Olympics bronze-medallist Sakshi Malik said the two are an inspiration for other athletes.

Indian sports mein prerna ki kami nahin hai.Congrats Mariyappan Thangavelu aur Varun Bhati aapke gold aur bronze ke liye. #Paralympics — Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) September 10, 2016

Filmstar Amitabh Bachchan also congratulated the duo.

T 2375 -#Paralympics joy for India .. Gold & Bronze for Thangavelu and Bhatti in high jump ! COME ON INDIA !!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 10, 2016

Never seen anything more inspirational than this. Congrats Mariyappan Thangavelu #Paralympics #gold https://t.co/o5wCe3EpBx — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) September 10, 2016

Beijing Olympics bronze-medallist boxer Vijender Singh hoped that the two athletes would be accorded the same honours that were bestowed on Olympic medallists P V Sindhu and Sakshi.