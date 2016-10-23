Delhi on Sunday was confirmed as the fourth venue to be ratified to host next year’s FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium received the green signal after a 13-member FIFA delegation inspected the pitch and the training facilities. The FIFA was assured that the renovation work would be completed by March 2017.

Tournament director Javier Ceppi said, “Work has finally started here and we hope it progresses well. It took some time but we are confident of the capacity of SAI to complete everything well in time for the event, so that we can test all the facilities.

“We have been working closely with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Sports Authority of India to make sure that the renovation works go as planned.”

FIFA’s event manager Mayer-Vorfelder added, “We have been shown the plans for the renovation and we will be looking very carefully into the way the venue progresses to make it fully compliant.”

Delhi is the fourth venue to be ratified for the FIFA U-17 World Cup after Kochi, Navi Mumbai and Goa.