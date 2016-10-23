HAVING A MOMENT: FC Goa’s Joffre makes some time for his daughter on the eve of his side’s game against Kerala Blasters.

After a tough start to their respective Indian Super League campaigns, the fortunes of FC Goa and Kerala Blasters are seemingly on an upward curve.

The Blasters lost the first two matches but have picked up five points from the next three while Goa lost the first three and then recorded a draw and a win.

It is not an unfamiliar situation Goa finds itself in. In the first season too, it was winless in the first four games before a miraculous turnaround secured it a spot in the last four.

On Monday, when the two meet at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, of utmost importance for either club will be the need to prove that the recent upswing is anything but a false dawn. “It will be an open game,” said the Blasters manager Steve Coppell on the eve of the match. “I don’t think either team is frightened of losing. We will do our best to attack. I know Goa will.”

In the matches thus far, though, Coppell’s side has been the exact opposite. In five matches, it has scored only two goals. But defensively it has been miserly, conceding just three.

And Goa coach Zico said as much. “I don’t expect it to be quite an open game,” the Brazilian legend said. “I do know a bit about Kerala’s philosophy. They play a very defensive game and mark well. As both teams will need points, may be you [will] see something different.”