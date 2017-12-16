The Hindu Explains: From Wassenaar Arrangement to re-curving cyclones

The Champions League 2017-18 knockout draw

Defending Champions League winner Real Madrid was drawn on Monday to play against Paris Saint-Germain or PSG, in the knockout stage of the tournament. Pitting Christiano Ronaldo versus Neymar, this draw happened because Real finished second in its group, and PSG topped theirs. While Ronaldo scored in all of its six matches, Neymar, bought by PSG in August for a record $262 million, scored in five straight wins as the team finished ahead of Bayern Munich.

Bayern’s Sebastian Rudy, left, and PSG's Neymar challenge for the ball during the Champions League Group B soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, at Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, December 5, 2017.  

 

Pictures show Spanish former international Xabi Alonso with the slip of PSG during the draw, and Bayern’s Sebastian Rudy and PSG's Neymar fighting for the ball during a Group B match. In other pairings, Barcelona was drawn to meet English Premier League's Chelsea, Manchester United against Sevilla and Juventus against Tottenham Hotspur. The first legs will be played between February 13 and 21, 2018; the return matches from March 6 to 14 and the final at the Olympic Stadium at Kiev, Ukraine, on May 26.

