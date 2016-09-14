Chelsea captain John Terry will be on the sidelines for 10 days and will miss the club’s Premier League game against Liverpool on Friday due to a foot ligament injury, it was announced on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old central defender was injured in Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Swansea and left the Liberty Stadium on crutches.

“John Terry’s injury suffered in Sunday’s game at Swansea is strained ligaments in his foot. He will be out for approximately 10 days,” Chelsea said in a statement.

He will also miss Football League Cup third round clash against Leicester City next Tuesday.

In Terry’s absence, David Luiz is expected to make his debut in his return to Chelsea following an around $40 million agreement with Paris Saint-Germain.

