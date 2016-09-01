FEELING FREE: Bastian Schweinsteiger of Germany is thrown in to the air by teammates after his last international match against Finland on Wednesday.

Bastian Schweinsteiger led Germany for the last time in a 2-0 friendly victory over Finland, receiving an emotional send-off to cap a 12-year international career that included the 2014 World Cup title. Schweinsteiger burst into tears as he was honoured before kickoff and was cheered nearly every time he touched the ball. The 32-year-old midfielder decided to quit the national team after the European championship, where Germany lost in the semifinals to host nation France in July.

Leaving the match in the 67th minute, Schweinsteiger received another standing ovation. Minutes earlier, a fan managed to run onto the pitch unchallenged and took a selfie with the smiling Schweinsteiger before running off.

“I was very touched, I was enjoying every second,” he said. “It was a great honour to play for Germany and you fans.”

The match was played at a leisurely pace, with Germany’s goals coming in the second half. Max Meyer broke the deadlock in the 55th and substitute Mesut Ozil completed the win in the 77th.

Schweinsteiger made his debut in 2004, in a 2-0 loss to Hungary, and finished with 121 caps. Injured German teammate Lukas Podolski, whose Germany career began at the same time and who also quit after the European Championship, was at the stadium to see his friend off.

In other European friendlies, Norway lost 1-0 at home to Belarus and Russia earned a 0-0 draw in Turkey while the Czech Republic beat Armenia 3-0 and Denmark thrashed Liechtenstein 5-0.