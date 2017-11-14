Sweden goes to Russia, Italy stays home

more-in

Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 60 years after being held to a 0-0 home draw on Monday by a defiant Sweden, which booked a place at next year’s finals in Russia with a 1-0 aggregate win.

Sweden survived waves of attacks in the second-leg of its European play-off on a night of unremitting tension and drama at a stunned San Siro where the cheers turned to boos after four-time champion Italy was left to rue its spurned chances.

The Italians, who had not missed the World Cup since the 1958 finals in Sweden, had 75% of possession, squandered numerous opportunities and had penalty appeals turned down in its increasingly desperate search for an equaliser.

The Italy players, who along with their 69-year-old coach Gian Piero Ventura, are likely to face long inquests, collapsed onto the pitch in despair at the final whistle and even veterans such as Giorgio Chiellini were inconsolable.

Ventura, under fire for his team selections and tactics, made four changes to the team which lost the first leg and brought Jorginho into midfield for the suspended Marco Verratti.

It was a huge ask of the Brazil-born player who had not previously played a competitive game for Italy.

Nervous and jittery, Italy struggled to find its feet in a desperately scrappy opening 20 minutes, but began to create chances down the wings with Matteo Darmian and Antonio Candreva.

Italy kept pressing after half-time but its attacks became more desperate as the game went on and the realisation that it was heading for failure clearly weighed on its shoulder.