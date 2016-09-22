Estegal High School (Afghanistan) and Bangladesh Krida Siksha Protisthan (BKSP) booked their spots in the sub-junior boys’ semifinals of the 57th Subroto Cup football tournament after hard-fought wins against their Indian opponents in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

BKSP managed a narrow 1-0 facile win over Pinjabati High School (Manipur) courtesy a 15th minute strike from Habibur Rahman. The Manipur side kept trying to fight back for the equaliser but was unable to break past the Bangladesh defence of Abdul Kader, Mohammad Robil Alam, Rabibul and Karim.

In the other game, the Kabul school boys scrapped past Utkramit High School (Jharkhand) 2-0, Ebadullah and Ali taking advantage of defensive lapses to score for the winner. The semifinal would be played on September 27.

The result (quarterfinals): BKSP (Dhaka) 1 (Habibur Rahman) bt Pinjabati HS (Manipur) 0; Estegal HS (Kabul) 2 (Ebadullah, Ali) bt Utkramit HS (Jharkhand) 0.