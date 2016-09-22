TOPICS

sport

soccer

Estegal High School (Afghanistan) and Bangladesh Krida Siksha Protisthan (BKSP) booked their spots in the sub-junior boys’ semifinals of the 57th Subroto Cup football tournament after hard-fought wins against their Indian opponents in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

BKSP managed a narrow 1-0 facile win over Pinjabati High School (Manipur) courtesy a 15th minute strike from Habibur Rahman. The Manipur side kept trying to fight back for the equaliser but was unable to break past the Bangladesh defence of Abdul Kader, Mohammad Robil Alam, Rabibul and Karim.

In the other game, the Kabul school boys scrapped past Utkramit High School (Jharkhand) 2-0, Ebadullah and Ali taking advantage of defensive lapses to score for the winner. The semifinal would be played on September 27.

The result (quarterfinals): BKSP (Dhaka) 1 (Habibur Rahman) bt Pinjabati HS (Manipur) 0; Estegal HS (Kabul) 2 (Ebadullah, Ali) bt Utkramit HS (Jharkhand) 0.

Keywords: Subroto CupFootball

More In: Football | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Marcus Rashford and Ander Herrera both scored a goal each, set up by the other, as Manchester United ran out 3-1 winners at Northampton Town.

EFL roundup: Relief for Mourinho as Man Utd beat Northampton
Sergio Ramos was culpable for his team falling behind, but quickly atoned by heading home from James Rodriguez's 48th-minute corner.

Real 1 Villarreal 1: Zidane's men held, fail to better Barca record
The brilliant Ribery opened the scoring early in the first half after showing brilliant feet in the Hertha area before firing his second goal of the season past goalkeeper Rune Jarstein.

Bayern 3 Berlin 0: Ribery, Robben shine in cruise
Ivan Rakitic celebrates scoring the opener.

Barca 1 Atletico 1: Correa cancels Rakitic opener
More »
go back to thehindu.com