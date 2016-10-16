Chelsea gave Antonio Conte a well-timed vote of confidence as Diego Costa and Eden Hazard inspired a 3-0 win against spluttering champion Leicester on Saturday.

Conte had to endure speculation he was in danger of being sacked just three months into his Chelsea reign after bookmakers suspended betting on his dismissal on Thursday.

While Conte laughed off the story, the Italian — under fire after disappointing defeats against Liverpool and Arsenal — is well aware of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich’s ruthless nature when it comes to firing managers.

If there was any doubt in Abramovich’s mind about Conte, this confident performance, which gave Chelsea a second successive Premier League victory, gave a glimpse of the potential force the former Italy coach is trying to build. Costa’s seventh league goal of the campaign put Chelsea ahead and Hazard added the second before Victor Moses sealed the rout. The last time Leicester walked out onto the Stamford Bridge pitch, it was given a guard of honour by Chelsea’s players to mark the culmination of its astonishing title triumph.

But Claudio Ranieri’s side still seem to be suffering a hangover from those celebrations. It has made a dismal defence of the title so far and is the first reigning English champion to lose its opening four away games since Blackburn in 1995-96. Having vowed to rotate his team more often to cope with its hectic schedule, Ranieri left Riyad Mahrez, Islam Slimani and Danny Simpson on the bench.

The results: Crystal Palace 0 lost to West Ham 1 (Lanzini 19).

Chelsea 3 (Costa 7, Hazard 33, Moses 80) bt Leicester 0; Arsenal 3 (Walcott 26, 33, Ozil 57) bt Swansea 2 (Sigurdsson 38, Baston 66); Bournemouth 6 (Daniels 5, Cook 41, Stanislas 45-pen, 65, Wilson 83, Gosling 88) bt Hull 1 (Mason 34); Manchester City 1 (Nolito 72) drew with Everton 1 (Lukaku 64); Stoke 2 (Allen 8, 45+1) bt Sunderland 0; West Brom 1 (Chadli 82) drew with Tottenham 1 (Alli 89).