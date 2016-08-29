Raheem Sterling struck twice and Fernandinho added another goal as Manchester City made it five wins in as many matches under the management of Pep Guardiola with a 3-1 victory at home to West Ham in the English Premier League on Sunday.

Guardiola’s men made hard work of seeing off the Hammers at Eastlands before securing a win that left City atop the Premier League, on goal difference from Chelsea and Manchester United, who’ve also won their opening three matches.

City scored twice in the opening 18 minutes although twice as many goals would not have flattered the home team, such was its complete domination at that stage of West Ham.

Real Madrid extended its perfect start to the season with a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo, thanks to Toni Kroos’s late winner.

The results:

EPL: Sunday: Manchester City 3 (Sterling 7, 90+2, Fernandinho 18) bt West Ham 1 (Antonio 58); West Brom 0 drew with Middlesbrough 0.

Bundesliga: Sunday: Hertha Berlin 2 (Darida 62, Schieber 90+5) bt Freiburg 1 (Hoefler 90+3); Hoffenheim 2 (Rupp 55, Uth 83) drew with Leipzig 2 (Kaiser 58, Sabitzer 90);

Saturday: Borussia Monchengladbach 2 (Hahn 45+1, Stindl 85) bt Bayer Leverkusen 1 (Pohjanpalo 79).

La Liga: Sunday: Las Palmas 5 (El Zhar 22 & 68, Boateng 51, Momo 72, Araujo 85) bt Granada 1 (Boga 45);

Saturday: Osasuna 0 lost to Real Sociedad 2 (Juanmi 45+2, Garcia 81-og); Eibar 1 (Pedro Leon 62) bt Valencia 0.

Real Madrid 2 (Morata 60, Kroos 81) bt Celta Vigo 1 (Orellana 66); Leganes 0 drew with Atletico Madrid 0.

Serie A:

Sunday: Inter Milan 1 (Icardi 72) Palermo 1 (Rispoli 48). Saturday: Napoli 4 (Milik 18, 33, Callejon 74, Romagnoli 90+4-og) bt AC Milan 2 (Niang 51, Suso 55).