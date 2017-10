more-in

Esther Staubli is set to become the first female referee to officiate a match at the FIFA U-17 World Cup. The 37-year-old Swiss, who supervised at the UEFA women’s Euro 2017 barely two months ago, has been pencilled in for the Group E encounter between Japan and New Caledonia to be played here on Saturday.

According to a FIFA release, Staubli is one of seven women referees invited to this World Cup.