EPL: Tottenham Hotspur in hot form

Wembley curse exorcised: Tottenham hitman Harry Kane was in irrepressible form as his brace shut out Dortmund in a highly entertaining Group H clash, while Sergio Ramos’, right, spectacular overhead ensured Real Madrid finally won at home this season. | Photo Credit: Photos: REUTERS, AFP

more-in

Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a brace on his return from suspension for Real Madrid, as Tottenham Hotspur ended its Wembley jinx and Liverpool was held on its Champions League comeback on Wednesday.

Real sorely missed its Portuguese superstar as he served a five-match domestic ban for pushing a referee.

But he wasted no time in making his towering presence felt against APOEL Nicosia, scoring after just 12 minutes from Gareth Bale’s low cross, and then doubling his tally from the penalty spot before Sergio Ramos’s overhead kick rounded off the cosy 3-0 win.

Ronaldo has now struck 12 times in his last six Champions League games.

The title-holder tops Group H with Tottenham, which ended its woeful Wembley run with an impressive Harry Kane-inspired 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund.

Already scarred by damaging Wembley defeats in the Champions League and FA Cup semifinals last term, Tottenham had lost to Chelsea and drawn with Burnley this season, sparking alarmist talk that it was jinxed at the hallowed north London venue.

But, after losing eight of its previous 12 matches at Wembley, Kane’s predatory finishing ensured Tottenham finally enjoyed a night to remember in its temporary lodging.

Son Heung-Min’s first goal of the season put Tottenham ahead early on with Andriy Yarmolenko conjuring a sublime equaliser.

Kane, who scored twice in Saturday’s win at Everton, restored Tottenham’s advantage before the interval and wrapped up the victory with his second goal after half-time.

The only blemish for Spurs was a late sending off for a second bookable offence for Jan Vertonghen, who swung his forearm into Mario Gotze’s face.

At Anfield, Roberto Firmino’s first-half penalty miss proved costly for Liverpool as Joaquin Correa scored a dramatic equaliser to grab Sevilla a 2-2 draw.

Anfield was in jubilant mood as the English club welcomed back Champions League football after a two-year absence, but it took Sevilla just four minutes to dampen the enthusiasm.

After Wissam Ben Yedder had given the Spanish side an early lead, goals from Firmino and Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead, only for Firmino to miss a penalty.

On the hour, Sevilla manager Eduardo Berizzo was dismissed for throwing the ball away from Liverpool’s Joe Gomez as he tried to take a throw-in, but his disappointment was eased, thanks to Correa, on 72 minutes.

Liverpool and Sevilla were joined on one point in Group E by Spartak Moscow and Maribor, who drew 1-1 in Slovenia.

Manchester City ran out the biggest winner of the night with a 4-0 rout of Feyenoord in Rotterdam, courtesy goals from Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus and John Stones’ double.

Shakhtar Donetsk beat Napoli 2-1 to share the summit in Group F.

French champion Monaco was held 1-1 at competition newcomer RB Leipzig in Germany as Besiktas topped Group G with a 3-1 win at Porto.